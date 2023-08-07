News you can trust since 1925
Talented Doncaster golfer Josh Berry named in England team for Home Internationals

Rising Doncaster golf star Josh Berry has been named in the England Golf boys’ team for this week’s Home Internationals.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 7th Aug 2023, 17:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 17:18 BST

Eighteen-year-old Josh from Kirk Bramwith, who represents Doncaster Golf Club, was part of the England boys’ team that won the tournament last year.

He heads into the event in “fantastic” form after reaching the semi-finals of the English Amateur last weekend.

Another talented teenage golfer from Doncaster, 19-year-old Jack Whaley, also made the last four at Ferndown Golf Club in Dorset.

Rising Doncaster golf star Josh Berry (left).
Rising Doncaster golf star Josh Berry (left).
Former Ridgewood Academy pupil Jack, who lives in Conisbrough, represents Rotherham Golf Club.

The Home Internationals will be held at Lindrick Golf Club, in Rotherham, from Tuesday to Thursday.

Over the course of three days, each nation – England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland – will play each other once to decide who takes home the title.

England Boys have won the Home Internationals 20 times, including all of the last six events.

Performance manager for Men’s Golf at England Golf, Stephen Burnett, said: “We have picked what we feel is the strongest team with players who are in fantastic form.

“We’re looking forward to the tournament, which will be the last England Boys’ Home Internationals for seven of the nine players.”

Josh is joined in the nine-strong England team by Hugh Adams (Hagley GC, Worcestershire), Jack Lee (Rochester & Cobham GC, Kent), Sam Easterbrook (Olton GC, Warwickshire), Frazer Jones (Kirby Muxloe GC, Leicestershire), Kris Kim (Walton Heath GC, Surrey), Harry Malin (Bognor Regis GC, Sussex), Jake Plumb (The Gog Magog GC, Cambridgeshire) and Drew Sykes (Golf at Goodwood, Sussex).

