Talented Doncaster boxer reaches Yorkshire Junior Development Championships final

Ryan Durose, who represents Wilby Carr Community Boxing Club in Cantley, will contest the final of the 60-63.5kg weight category in the Yorkshire Junior Development Championships this Sunday.

Ryan will be up against an opponent from Sheffield City Boxing Club.

The youngster beat Alfie Lumsden from Burmantofts Amateur Boxing Club in Leeds last weekend to book his spot in the final.

Ryan Durose of Armthorpe.

Ryan dominated the bout from the first bell by boxing on his back foot and landing heavy blows to his opponent’s body and head.

He took the win by unanimous decision after Lumsden was given a standing eight count in the third and final round.

Ryan, who is coached by Kelly Law and Colin Boyle, previously beat Kai Stafford from Kingston upon Hull in the quarter finals.

That contest took place in Bridlington on 18 September.

