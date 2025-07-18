T20 tournament joy for Doncaster Town and Sprotbrough

Doncaster Town

Doncaster Town and Sprotbrough both celebrated T20 tournament success at the weekend – and can now look forward to play-off matches in a prestigious national competition.

Town won the YCSPL T20 Blast final at Wakefield Thornes by beating the hosts by five wickets.

James Dobson’s side chased down Wakefield’s imposing total of 190-6 with 2.2 overs to spare thanks in no small part to Charlie Kaye’s blistering knock of 51 off just 21 balls.

Jaden Fell also smashed 45 and Bhargav Merai made 49 not out. Curtis Free had earlier claimed 4-33 with the ball.

Town now progress to the group area final in the Vitality Club T20 Cup.

Sprotbrough, who are pushing for promotion to the YCSPL Premier Division, were also impressive winners in the final of the T20 Plate.

They restricted Whiston Parish Church to 136 all out, as George Thompson claimed 3-17, before cantering to an eight-wicket victory with 3.3 overs to spare. Thomas Pepper struck 45 and Lewis Hogg made an unbeaten 57.

The Melton Road club progress to the group area final in the Vitality Club T20 Plate.