Sykehouse CC don't need 11 men to reach a cup final - eight will do!

It certainly appears that Sykehouse Cricket Club don’t.

They have reached the final of the Snaith League Shield in extraordinary fashion – winning a thrilling quarter-final tie against Fenwick with just EIGHT men!

They then mustered up nine men for the semi-final against Askern Welfare and still recorded a convincing victory.

“Turning up with these teams lacking men seems to be the way forward,” joked club chairman Peter Davies.

“I did ask the captain whether he's going to produce ten men for the final!”

Against Fenwick, Stuart Bellwood’s match-winning knock of 44 saw Sykehouse post 101-6 from their 20 overs.

A superb bowling effort – with just six fielders and a wicketkeeper – then restricted the hosts to 100-6, one run short.

"When I got there Sykehouse had eight men and I was all for going home and leaving them to it but it was a rather remarkable game,” said Peter.

“It was an unbelievable win thanks to some tight bowling and acrobatic fielding.

“Usually if you turn up with eight men you've lost before you started. I call them the ‘magnificent eight’!”

Sykehouse’s nine men then beat Askern at Manor Way, chasing down a target of 113 for the loss of just two wickets with eight balls to spare.