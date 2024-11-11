Superb 31-medal haul for Doncaster kickboxing club at World Championships in Portugal

Team ACMAC enjoyed superb success out in Portugal.

A Doncaster martial arts school is celebrating success at the 2024 WKC World Kick Boxing Championship in Portugal.

Team ACMAC Inspire, which has classes across the city including Balby, Bentley and Rossington, enjoyed a superb week of competition bringing back a flurry of medals from the event.

Sensei Andy Crittenden said: "It's phenomenal. It is the highest standard in recent memory and the biggest divisions since we started attending in 2015. The team were amazing on and off the mat and I could not be prouder.

"I would like to thank Lucy and Tiff for coaching all week along with Hayden who juggles fighting and coaching and Kelly and Aidan who have jumped on when needed. The parents and supporters have been outstanding all week and supportive of not only their family members but also of everyone else on the team. We are already setting our sights on the 2025 event in Niagara Falls."

This year's haul of 31 medals surpassed their 2023 total, when they won 18.

The school returned with five world champions: Kelly Ashbridge (In the Points Fighting Team and Continuous Fighting Team), Aidan Hughes, Rosie Gleadall and Bobbi Ray (All Continuous Fighting Team).

The 13 silver medals were: Rosie Gleadall, Aidan Hughes, Hayden Lindley (All Points Fighting); Heidi-Lily Sunderland, Cameron Smales, Rosie Gleadall, Bobbi Ray, Millie Jo Guest, Kelly Ashbridge, Jon Glarvey (All Continuous Fighting); Ella Barker, Oscar Snedker, Shea Hughes (All Continuous Fighting Team).

The 13 bronze medals were: Jon Glarvey (Points Fighting, Continuous Fighting (+42) and Points Fighting Team); Ella Barker (Continuous Fighting and Points Fighting Team); Kelly Ashbridge, Ant Reed (Points Fighting); Millie-Leigh Hilton, Thomas Warman, Joe Wallace, Oscar Snedker, Shea Hughes (All Continuous Fighting); Aidan Hughes (Points Fighting Team).