Sunday Alliance: AFC Royal romp to cup win as Mundy hits treble for Scawthorpe
Premier Division title challengers AFC Royal put on a five-star cup showing.
They booked their place in the second round of the Doncaster Sunday Alliance League’s Ernie Prince Memorial Cup with a convincing 5-0 win over struggling Sands United.
Taran Stokoe and Kane Whitfield both bagged a brace for the home side, with Aston Lambie also chipping in.
SFC Wadworth posted the biggest score of the day when beating Branton Juniors U18s 13-1.
Stainforth had to settle for an Ant Ross consolation in a 3-1 defeat away at FC Cumberland.
FC Independent romped to a 7-0 win over Phoenix Doncaster U18s.
Wheatley Wanderers Reds U18s also lost interest in the competition following their 5-2 defeat at FC Ivanhoe.
Bayer Leopard Kusen scored six without reply away to Salutation Rovers.
Defending champions Scawthorpe Athletic beat visiting Rosehill Press 6-0 in the only Premier Division game of the day – Shaun Mundy notching a treble.
A brace by Shaun Thompson and single strikes by Jack Roberts and Duncan McPherson secured Carcroft Village a 4-1 Championship win over AFC Balby.
Besscarr beat Auckley by the odd goal in five.
A Ben Clark hat-trick laid the foundations for Rossington’s 5-0 Division One win over Arksey Victoria. Paddy Mullen and Adam Fraser also weighed in with goals.
Shay Evans-Booth also notched a hat-trick in Stainforth S4ALL’s 6-2 win at AFC Rossington. Ricky Gover (2) and Liam Norris completed the scoring.
Social Athletic dished out an 8-1 beating to visiting Cantley.
Jack Steadman, Jordan Hardman and Joseph Pugh all hit a double with a single strike by Scott Hardman and an own goal completing their tally.
Markham Main beat Eden Arms 6-2.