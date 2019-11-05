Sunday Alliance: AFC Royal romp to cup win as Mundy hits treble for Scawthorpe

Scawthorpe's Shaun Mundy (left).

They booked their place in the second round of the Doncaster Sunday Alliance League’s Ernie Prince Memorial Cup with a convincing 5-0 win over struggling Sands United.

Taran Stokoe and Kane Whitfield both bagged a brace for the home side, with Aston Lambie also chipping in.

SFC Wadworth posted the biggest score of the day when beating Branton Juniors U18s 13-1.

Stainforth had to settle for an Ant Ross consolation in a 3-1 defeat away at FC Cumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FC Independent romped to a 7-0 win over Phoenix Doncaster U18s.

Wheatley Wanderers Reds U18s also lost interest in the competition following their 5-2 defeat at FC Ivanhoe.

Bayer Leopard Kusen scored six without reply away to Salutation Rovers.

Defending champions Scawthorpe Athletic beat visiting Rosehill Press 6-0 in the only Premier Division game of the day – Shaun Mundy notching a treble.

A brace by Shaun Thompson and single strikes by Jack Roberts and Duncan McPherson secured Carcroft Village a 4-1 Championship win over AFC Balby.

Besscarr beat Auckley by the odd goal in five.

A Ben Clark hat-trick laid the foundations for Rossington’s 5-0 Division One win over Arksey Victoria. Paddy Mullen and Adam Fraser also weighed in with goals.

Shay Evans-Booth also notched a hat-trick in Stainforth S4ALL’s 6-2 win at AFC Rossington. Ricky Gover (2) and Liam Norris completed the scoring.

Social Athletic dished out an 8-1 beating to visiting Cantley.

Jack Steadman, Jordan Hardman and Joseph Pugh all hit a double with a single strike by Scott Hardman and an own goal completing their tally.