Struggling Doncaster Knights slip to another defeat at Bedford Blues
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Three weeks ago they were on cloud nine after a one-point victory over defending second-tier champions Ealing Trailfinders which had seemingly put defeat to Nottingham a week earlier behind them.
But Joe Ford's side have been unable to build on that, losing 12-0 at home to London Scottish seven days later and now this latest setback at Bedford, which leaves the only team capable of winning promotion via the RFU's minimum standards criteria languishing in the bottom half.
After falling 10-0 down, the first of Morgan Strong's two tries and eight points from the boot of Russell Bennett kept them in it as they found themselves 15-13 down shortly after half-time.
But Bedford pulled away and Strong's second try was just a consolation, not enough even for a losing bonus point.