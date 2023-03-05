Steve Hossack: Doncaster's boxing success owes much to former promoter John Rushton

But for Rushton Promotions, the successes of the last decade or so that Doncaster boxers have enjoyed might never have happened.

Rushton managed Jamie McDonnell, who went on to become Doncaster’s first ever world champion, earlier in his career. His success prompted his twin brother Gavin to turn pro (though he never boxed for Rushton) and he ended up a European champion in addition to twice fighting for the world title.

And but for Stefy Bull becoming a trainer after fighting out of Rushton’s Doncaster stable for many years, it is highly unlikely that Denaby’s Terri Harper would be a world champion today.

Boxing manager and promoter John Rushton, second from right, pictured back in the day with Andy Roberts.

Although his success in the ring was restricted to a couple of Central Area titles, Bull’s substantial fan base played a major role over a number of years in enabling Rushton Promotions’ to put on regular shows at The Dome.

Another well supported local fighter who helped pay the bills was Andy Roberts. He had 50 paid fights, most of them at The Dome.

Although he has not enjoyed the same success as Bull, another former Rushton boxer to become a trainer is Kev ‘The Rock’ Burton.

His was one of several one of several catchy nicknames Rushton gave to his fighters – others included (my favourite) David ‘Diamond’ Jules, and Alvin ‘Slick’ Miller.

Many others boxed out of the Rushton camp over the years with varying success including Ronnie Stevenson, Peter Gabbitus and Mick Corden who featured in the most bizarre fight I ever saw against giant Bradford heavyweight Steve Garber at Adwick.

No-one flew the flag more for the Rushton camp than Dean Bramhald who was a better boxer than his record in his 163 fights suggests.

The boxer probably more closely associated with Rushton, however, is Jon Jo Irwin. The Denaby man turned pro after winning a gold medal in the 1990 Commonwealth Games and an ABA title and went on to win a coveted Lonsdale belt and the Commonwealth title.

Irwin was a model professional, and a nice guy to boot. He won most of his fights on technique and defensive ability rather than punching power.

Even though he was never a big ticket-seller, Irwin could probably have moved elsewhere but he remained loyal to Rushton who in turn was able to give him more personal attention than he would have got at a bigger stable.

Irwin picked up a few decent purses over the years but nothing on the scale he could have had had he not lost narrowly to former world champion Steve Robinson when they fought for the vacant European title in a Manchester nightclub

There was talk - I don’t know whether it would have happened given Irwin’s relative lack of public profile compared to the Sheffield boxer - of an all-South Yorkshire world championship showdown with champion Prince Naseem Hamed.

Such was Hamed’s popularity it would have been a massive pay day for the Doncaster duo had it materialised.

Rushton took great pride in his son Jason, another very personable character who never gave less than 100 per cent in and out of the ring, following him into the pro ranks.

Sadly, Jason never rose above Central Area level, and had to retire from the ring much earlier than would otherwise have been the case after suffering a serious injury in a title fight in Bolton in 2009.

His dad, who was in his corner, was a changed man after that and took little interest in a sport that had been his life for quite a long time.

But he kindly agreed to meet me for a chat over fish and chips a few years later when I was thinking of writing a book on my time covering the Doncaster sports scene.

We also met up again when he called on me with an invitation to attend a boxing dinner a couple of years ago which I decided to decline due to worries about Covid.

We had a good working relationship over the years and I hope both he and Jason are keeping well.

*I am sure that a lot of current and former Doncaster tennis players will have enjoyed watching the Australian Open as much as I did.

The Melbourne-based tournament is second only to Wimbledon in my favourite Grand Slam events.

Although Andy Murray didn’t feature in the second week, his performance in his second-round tie against Thanasi Kokkinakis was, for me, the highlight of the tournament.

To come from two sets down against a much younger opponent playing some of the best tennis of his career was an achievement for any player in his mid-30s let alone one with a metal hip.

To do it in a match which lasted almost six hours and didn’t finish until 4am, was even more remarkable.

Not surprisingly, the game took its toll and he went out in the next round less than 48 hours later.