Steve Boden delighted as Doncaster Knights make it three from three with win over Nottingham

Doncaster Knights’ encouraging start to the Championship season has moved them into second place in the table on 14 points, only one behind the leaders Ealing Trailfinders.

The Knights, who recovered strongly at Castle Park after trailing 12-0 after only five minutes, have beaten Hartpury, Cambridge and now Nottingham.

They have a week off before the challenging contest at Coventry, one of the most powerful and ambitious clubs in the Championship, who surprisingly lost by 34-24 at Ampthill in Bedfordshire.

Doncaster’s 30-19 victory owed much to the dominance of their forwards who grabbed control of the match as it became clear that Nottingham’s exciting start – tries in the first minute and then in the fifth by wingers Jordan Olowofela and David Williams – could develop into an embarrassing home defeat.

Doncaster Knights coach Steve Boden. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

First half tries by centre Connor Edwards and No 8 Harry Wilson plus a conversion and two penalties from fly-half Sam Olver established some authority at 18-12.

The pack then continued to create promising opportunities in the second half, two of which were taken by flanker Rhys Tait and then by Olver who joined a maul on Nottingham’s line.

By 55 minutes Doncaster appeared well in control as they led 30-12 but Nottingham’s speed set up a third try, converted, to cut the gap to 30-19.

Doncaster’s defence had to be at its most solid and as their opponents continued to give away penalties, the Knights survived.

“This is a fantastic win, and the boys did brilliantly to turn things round,” said a delighted Steve Boden, Doncaster’s coach.