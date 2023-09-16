St Leger Stakes race preview and prediction

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

First run in 1776, this year’s edition of the race will also be the final time legendary jockey Frankie Dettori will be seen on the famous Yorkshire course.

Dettori will ride 9/2 shot Arrest for powerhouse trainers John and Thady Gosden over the 1m6 1/2 f distance as he aims to bid farewell to the UK Classic scene with a seventh St Leger win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dettori recorded St Leger wins in 1995, 1996, 2005, 2006, 2008 and most recently in 2019 aboard Logician in the fastest ever time recorded for the race in its history.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Marquand celebrates after riding Desert Hero to win The King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Arrest, a son of superstar sire Frankel, was victorious in the Chester Vase back in May and has had a bit of a break before returning here, cruising to victory at Newbury last time out.

Gregory, who Dettori opted against riding, is still well-fancied following a brilliant win in the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot but had a disappointing outing in the Great Voltigeur at York last time out.

Gregory is back up at a favoured trip this weekend however and on a more suitable surface too so he will be well in the frame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also well in the frame is Continuous for training maestro Aidan O’Brien. Continuous beat Gregory in the Great Voltigeur by five lengths, will likely have superstar jockey Ryan Moore aboard as well and will be tough to beat.

O’Brien also has Tower of London, Alexandroupolis and Denmark in the race, while the aforementioned Gosden’s also has another chance with Middle Earth.

Middle Earth will have jockey Oisin Murphy on board but has plenty to find having won recently off a mark of 93, massively stepping up in company here.

The Simon and Ed Crisford yard have 14/1 chance Chesspiece in the race, beaten in the race won by Gregory at Royal Ascot but shaped as if he will appreciate the step up in trip here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There could also be a popular winner - and a popular attendee - at Doncaster on Saturday with Royal runner Desert Hero all set to line up for trainer William Haggas.

A winner of the King George V at Royal Ascot and then the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood, he is stepping up in class again but could relish the further distance.

Added to that, His Royal Highness The King and The Queen are reportedly set to attend on Saturday in their capacity at Desert Hero’s owners.

St Leger prediction

1 Gregory

2 Desert Hero

3 Continuous