St Leger Festival: Preview and tips for Saturday's meeting at Doncaster

It’s the greatly anticipated day of the St Leger at Doncaster Racecourse, which hosts a further six races in addition to the Group One feature, an English Classic race.

Read on for a full preview of and tips for the Doncaster card, courtesy of Sporting Life.

Up first is a mile handicap (1.15). Charlie Johnston’s last-start winner Urban Sprawl only rose two pounds in the handicap and is given five pounds by the valuable apprentice rider Warren Fentiman here, so could have a decent chance today. Great Chieftain could be in the mix again, as could Hawksbill, who is just a pound above his last start, in which he finished a good second at Chester. With Tom Marquand an eye-catching jockey booking, he is certainly of interest.

Next is the first of the Group races; the seven-furlong Champagne Stakes for two-year-old colts and geldings (1.50). Both Ralph Beckett’s Cape Orator and Andrew Balding’s Gewan seek hat-tricks here, while the latter and Cape Ashizuri both attempt to maintain their unbeaten records. John and Thady Gosden’s Oxagon, though, could be in with a huge chance having last been seen winning a novice ahead of the useful Look To The Stars by eight lengths at Sandown. With Oisin Murphy in the saddle, he could perform to this level again.

The extended five-furlong Portland handicap follows (2.25). Kevin Ryan’s Venture Capital has performed really well on his last two starts in similar company and is now back down to his last winning mark, so he could do better than expected under Shane Gray. Charlie Hills’ Trefor also looks to competitive at the weights, having maintained a level of consistency despite rising in the handicap this term. Geoff Oldroyd’s Air Force One looks very promising in first-time blinkers, though, having had a productive season so far and is on the same mark today as when second by a neck at York in a high class race last time out.

Race four is the Group Two Park Stakes, a seven-furlong test (3.00). Charlie Appleby’s Shadow Of Light is the top-rated. Although he was a dual Group One-winning juvenile, he has been unlucky in three starts so far this year in three-year-old races of the same level, though he has never been too far from the finish. Up against older horses for the first time here, he is thrown a new question. Ralph Beckett’s King’s Gamble looks a big danger in first-time blinkers, having gone very well over course and distance here last year and has shown plenty of remaining ability this term. If the headgear has the desired effect, he could do very well.

The feature race follows; the Group One St Leger Stakes, which is run over the extended mile and three quarters (3.40). Enthusiasm behind Derby Double winner Lambourn was tempered somewhat by his defeat in the Voltigeur Stakes at York last time, but he has every right to bounce back over the greater trip here, although he is up against proven-stayer Scandinavia, his stablemate. Andrew Balding’s pair of runners, Further and Tarriance, could both do better than the market currently expects after good successes on their last starts.

Second to last is a two-year-olds’ mile maiden, the winner of which receives a free entry for next year’s St Leger (4.15). With six newcomers here, it’s difficult to assess the field, but the best on show with form is Godolphin’s Del Maro at present. He was a close second on his debut at Newmarket last month. Hugo Palmer’s Mr Wonka looked promising when first running over seven furlongs at Sandown and could go even better today, up in trip and on better ground.

The finale is a mile and a quarter handicap (4.50). Willie Haggas’ Regalian looks very promising in this context, now that he is beginning to slip back down the handicap, and he has Warren Fentiman’s five pounds in hand too. He could run for at least a place here. Top-weight Botanical will be hard to beat on the best of his abilities, but he left something to be desired last time out at Epsom, so it may pay to look in the direction of the capable Square d’Alboni, who certainly has an each-way chance, but could spring a surprise under Hector Crouch.

