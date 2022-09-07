St Leger Festival: Preview and tips for Ladies Day at Doncaster

The opening race of the meeting is at 1.25pm and the eight-race card concludes at 5.28pm.

The going is currently Good, Good to Soft, but showers are forecast. Nevertheless, it promises to be an excellent start to the meeting with Group action to enjoy.

We have previewed the pick of the action and recommend getting the best odds by using the SBK Sportsbook App.

Ladies Day at Doncaster. Photo: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst being far from the highlight on the card, the £50,000 Conditions Stakes at 4.20pm is one of the most interesting races on the card as it sees the return to action of 2021 Derby hero Adayar. Trained by Charlie Appleby, the four-year-old went on to gamely land the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes before filling fourth in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. He was turned out quickly when fifth in the Qipco Champion Stakes and disappointed. However, racing fans have been patiently waiting for his return to action this term and this looks a perfect starting point. He takes on two rivals, including stable companion Dhababi, whilst Andrew Balding’s Masekela completes the trio.

Elsewhere on the card, the £120,000 G2 Park Hill Fillies’ Stakes looks a cracking event at 3.10pm. On the pick of her best from, Eshaada should be hard to beat in this event. A G1 winner last term, she has failed to scale the same heights so far this year, but ran well behind the classy Free Wind in the Lancashire Oaks and clearly demands respect. Yesyes was fourth in the Lillie Langtry at Glorious Goodwood and also is open to more improvement along with Believe In Love who beat Urban Artist in a G3 event earlier this term.

The £120,000 G2 May Hill Stakes (2.35pm) is an interesting event for the two-year-olds in which Dance In The Grass looks a warm order. Successful at Sandown on debut, she backed that up with a good win at the Esher venue in July and the form has taken a boost since. She looks tough to oppose here and can get the better of stable companion Ferrari Queen who was second in a Listed event at Newbury in August and the progressive Frankness who has won her last two starts at Chester in good style.

The most valuable race of the day is the £300,000 2-Y-O Stakes at 2.00pm over six furlongs. Cold Case was a very good third in the Gimcrack at York and has to be deeply respected here along with Magical Sunset who made a winning debut at Windsor last month and is clearly open to all sorts of improvement. Legend Of Xanadu has been pitched into a number of competitive events this term and is another who looks sure to go well in this event.

Doncaster selections

1.25pm Hi Clare

2.00pm Magical Sunset

2.35pm Dance In The Grass

3.10pm Eshaada

3.45pm Zainalarab

4.20pm Adayar

4.55pm Helvetian