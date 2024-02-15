Doncaster v Pontefract (Credit: Pontefract Squash Club).

The home side's 15-7 victory established an 11-point advantage at the summit for the South Yorkshire side with four rounds to go - and ended Ponte's run of eight straight victories.

Unusually, the No.1s were first on court and Ponte drew first blood. Egyptian Omar El Torkey recovered from losing the first game against Will Salter to hit back in four, showing his recent ankle problems are behind him. On the adjacent court, Pontefract's No.5 Ben Beachill demolished Ted McQueen to double the away side's lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Doncaster's middle order launched a vital fightback. Will Donnelly's clash with Ponte captain Matt Godson at fourth string was to prove pivotal. It was a monster four-setter, with the latter three games all going to tie-breaks. Despite leads in the third and fourth, Ponte skipper Godson couldn't close out what would have been the match-clinching victory. Donnelly - and Doncaster - survived in a bruising 11/4 11/13 12/10 14/12.

Donny's second and third strings Joel Arscott and Lewis Doughty scented blood - and both won in straight games to complete the turnaround and give their side a big title advantage.

It'll take a big late momentum swing for anyone but the top two to grab the title now but Queens moved into third place - 23 points off the leaders - by thumping Abbeydale 20-3 on Wednesday night, despite fielding a slightly weakened side.

No.1 James Earles, Bader Almaghrebi and Danny Bray all won in straight games, Northern Irishman Stephen Hearst dropped a single game at second string and club head coach Sarah Campion was stretched into a fifth by Matthew Barton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hallamshire (27 points off the lead) just about kept their titles hopes alive in a mathematical sense with a 14-6 victory at relegation-threatened Pontefract seconds.

Nick Wall junior, the world number 31, was drafted in for the Sheffield side and won pretty breezily against Rhys Evans. Wall's father, Nick Wall senior, also won in straight games at No.4 and Nick Hargreaves's early victory at fifth string over veteran John Riley pocketed the five bonus points. Ponte 2 did earn consolation wins through Chester Dockray and Mason Smales - but not enough to prevent them falling below the dreaded dotted line.

The big winners at the foot of the table were Woodfield whose thrilling 16-11 home victory over Harrogate lifts them off the bottom. They're now two points clear of Ponte 2 and only two behind Ferriby Hall in a three-way relegation fight that promises to go down to the wire.

In a see-saw encounter, Woodfield's Ray Nevin and Alec Tomlinson both recovered from losing the first game to battle to sweat-soaked victories at the bottom of the order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back came Harrogate though with youngster Gabriel Cox and Kiwi Lwamba Chileshe grinding out four-game victories to level up the match. That left England international George Parker and Stuart MacGregor to duel for the honours and it was a cracker. Parker took it 11/5 in the fifth to lift Woodfield's survival hopes.