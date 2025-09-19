Sprotbrough Cricket Club celebrate superb season including promotion to YCSPL Premier Division

Sprotbrough Cricket Club have been promoted to the YCSPL Premier Division

Sprotbrough Cricket Club are reflecting on a sensational season which saw the club’s first XI win promotion to the YCSPL Premier Division for the first time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Williamson’s side sealed the Championship title last weekend with an incredible win over Ackworth – skittling the opposition for just 24.

New ball pair Daniel Wright and Parteek Khasa, both mainstays of a league campaign which saw Sprotbrough win 16 out of 22 games, claimed figures of 5-17 and 5-3 respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sprotbrough will join fellow Doncaster sides Doncaster Town and Tickhill in next season’s ECB Premier Division.

The Melton Road outfit were playing in Division Three of the old South Yorkshire League in 2014 and have gradually climbed their way up to reach the region’s elite club competition.

Sprotbrough’s second XI also won this season’s Division Four title, capping a memorable year for the club.

A post on Sprotbrough CC’s Facebook page said: “And that’s a wrap, folks! A historic season for SCC came to a close on Saturday with both the 1st XI and 2nd XI crowned league champions. They’ll now take their place in the Premier League and Division 3 respectively!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year also brought two T20 cups home for the 1s and the midweek team - what a season.

"None of this would’ve been possible without the time, effort, and passion of everyone at the club. A massive thank you to all who made it happen.”

Williamson told the Free Press: “It could barely have been a better season for the club as we reaped some rewards from our long term strategy of investing in young local cricketers. With five trophies won and two further cup final defeats we really had success at every level.

"The midweek team won the Doncaster Infirmary Evening League cup final, the second team won Division Four and will be pushing hard to win Division Three next year, and the firsts achieved an unprecedented league and cup double and will be playing in the Premier Division for the first time ever in 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Add to that our under 18s and under 15s both made cup finals with the 15s lifting the silverware.

“The winter will continue to see more development as our womens and girls team enter their first indoor league later this month.

"The future is bright at Sprotbrough.”