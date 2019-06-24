South Yorkshire League: Conisbrough find form but Sprotbrough slip into drop zone
Conisbrough have given themselves hope in their battle to avoid the drop by winning back-to-back games.
The Championship’s bottom side followed up their first win of the season against Wath by beating Oughtibridge by 30 runs at the Memorial Ground.
Conisbrough elected to bat first and opener Ali Ahmed top scored with 30 in their total of 163 all out. Matt Scholey claimed 3-34 and Hamzah Ilyas 3-6.
Conisbrough’s victory, which moved them to within eight points of safety, was made possible by a brilliant bowling display by Hassan Bin Shahab.
He recorded 6-25 from 15 overs as Oughtibridge were dismissed for 133.
Sprotbrough dropped into the relegation zone after losing by six wickets at fellow strugglers Aston Hall B.
The Melton Road club chose to bat first but six of their top seven batsmen could only muster 13 runs between them as they slid to 58-6.
Opener Richard Belk (72) and wicket keeper Tom Kaye (53) led the recovery with a seventh wicket partnership of 85 as Sprotbrough eventually posted 160 all out.
Daniel Bothma caused the most problems with 5-30 and Harry Glaves supported with 3-35.
Skipper Robert Ross struck 77 and Mainak Ray contributed 35 as Aston reched their target with 14 overs to spare.
Wath gave a good account of themselves but lost by 35 runs to promotion chasing Whiston Parish Church.
Andrew Tomlinson composed a majestic 158 not out to see the high flying visitors up to 274-5.
Wath stalwart Rob Barlow responded in good fashion with 81 and skipper Richard Whitehurst contributed 39 and James Barnard made 42 as the home side rallied to 239 all out.
Spinner Ali Manzoor was the chief destroyer, claiming the final wicket with two balls to spare to finish with sensational figures of 8-38.