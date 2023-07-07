Son of Sea The Stars bids to get over the hump on six-race card at Doncaster

Things kick off at 2.20 with a Class 5 handicap where Night Arc looks as though he could be the one to beat, having only been headed into second place at Newbury just ten days ago and hasn’t been penalised by the handicapper. It’s the same story for market rival Ravenglass, who was also a runner up ten days ago but at Beverley, and runs off the same mark here.

In the 2.55, exclusively for fillies, Riversway scored over course and distance last season and was also in the winners enclosure three weeks ago at Haydock. She’s only 4lb higher in the weights and is certainly in with a chance for trainer Julie Camacho.

The Big Board was a runner up at Royal Ascot but certainly didn’t have the luck of the draw, finishing halfway down the field in the Palace of Holyrood Stakes

Action from Doncaster. Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Up next is a Class 2 handicap (3.30), where a son of superstar Sea The Stars takes to the track in the form of Sweet William. A runner-up on all three starts in his career so far, the John and Thady Gosden-trained four-year-old wears blinkers for the first time in a bid to stick his head first past the winning post.

Ready Freddie Go looks to be the one to beat in the Class 2 Handicap at 4.05, with Ollie Pears bolting up to win at Catterick last time out. Hiya Maite heads the market however, having won two of his last three starts.

Five runners will head to post for the Class 4 Handicap at 4.40, where Mukha Magic looks well-treated by the handicapper after winning at Chelmsford on June 22. Grand Providence, a filly by super sire Nathaniel, holds claims too, having won last time out at Kempton.

The final race on the card sees nine runners hit the turf for the Class 5 Handicap over two miles and a furlong.

Dance Angel, trained by David O’Meara, is thrown into a handicap having won a maiden last time out but is stepping up in class here. She’s The Danger could be, well, the danger as their sole turf win came at this course and over the distance last season.