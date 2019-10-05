Snooker champion misses match after driving to the wrong Barnsley
A snooker star had to miss an important match in South Yorkshire after ending up in the wrong Barnsley.
Neil Robertson was due to be playing Ian Burns in a major championship qualifier at the Metrodome leisure centre in the South Yorkshire town on Saturday.
But the former world champion title-holder tweeted of his disappointment after his sat nav instead took him to a village in Gloucestershire.
The two places are 170 miles apart and would be more than a three-hour drive, meaning the champion sadly had to miss the match.
Mr Roberston, who lives in Cambridge, wrote: "When I realised there was a 2nd Barnsley it was too late to get to the other one.
"Hopefully I’ll be able to either play or complete a match this season."
Ian Chapman replied to the tweet to say, "never knew there were two Barnsleys, learn something new everyday", to which Mr Robertson replied: "That's what I was trying to tell myself driving back to Cambridge".