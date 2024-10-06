'Sign of a good team': Joe Ford's Doncaster Knights claim landmark win at Ealing Trailfinders

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Joe Ford believes the way Doncaster Knights dug in to defend their line in the face of a desperate onslaught from Ealing Trailfinders is the mark of a good team as the Yorkshire club claimed a significant win in the Championship on Saturday.

Knights won 36-35 at the reigning second-tier champions, bouncing back in fine style from a surprise defeat at home to Nottingham a week earlier.

Jordan Olowofela scored a hat-trick of tries – the latter in the 70th the go-ahead score they had to defend - and Rhys Tait notched the first. Alex Dolly kicked 16 points in a game in which there was never more than a converted try between the two teams.

"It’s no good for the heart-rate,” said Ford of his team’s defensive stand. “But you just had a feeling with what we’d put into that game that we weren’t going to concede even though they were battering away at our five-metre line, our lads were just repelling them.

DoncasternKnights head coach Joe Ford oversaw a huge win at Ealing Trailfinders (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"I’m very proud. We got it wrong last week in a lot of areas so it was a really challenging week for us as a group.

"We learnt a massive lesson last week, we know we have to be on it every week.

"So I couldn’t be prouder of everyone, even the guys who weren’t involved. A massive group of effort.

"Coming down here with a real good mindset to get stuck in and from minute one to minute 82 it was everything and more.

"It’s a sign of a good team but we’ve got to go and back that up now against London Scottish.”