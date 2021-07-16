Showjumper from Doncaster takes a win at the Great Yorkshire Show with a faultless display

The fifth leg of the International Stairway Series 2021 was held at the GYS on Wednesday, and it was Lisa Jones from Doncaster who clinched the win on her own Diana P, a 13-year-old grey mare.

Over a technical track designed by Jason Abbs, a first-round clear was hard to come by with Lisa being one of only two combination of the entire field that managed to achieve it.

With the format of the competition being where first round scores are carried forward to the second, Lisa took the title by producing another faultless round, becoming the only competitor to finish with zero penalties.

Amateur rider Lisa Jones wins the Stairway Showjumping. Picture by Simon Dewhurst

William Fletcher, best of the four faulters, finished in second place with Persimmon who is owned by his father Graham. Carrying just their first-round faults they delivered the fastest clear in the second round to secure their place just behind Lisa whilst Simon Buckley took third place with Elia owned by Johanna Buckley.

The International Stairway takes place across a number of county shows where winning combinations accrue league points that count towards the final which takes place at the British Showjumping National Championships in August at Stoneleigh Park. The series culminates with a high-profile championship where three Horse of the Year Show International Wild Cards are allocated as well as it being where the sports National Champion is crowned.

The International Stairway is supported by the British Showjumping Partnership with funding from sponsors including Charles Owen, KBIS Insurance, NAF and Zebra Products.