Season preview: Tickhill and Doncaster Town to meet in YCSPL opener

Tickhill, aiming to build on last season’s eighth place finish in the Premier Division, welcome Town to Alderson Drive on Saturday (noon).

All-rounder James Stuart will face his former club after joining Tickhill from Town over the winter.

Tickhill have also re-signed talented wicketkeeper-batsman Jordan Lowe, batsman Connor Fisher from Houghton Main, Jim Morgan and South African all-rounder Tian Koekemoer.

Umar Amin, pictured in action for Pakistan in a T20 international against New Zealand in 2018, has signed for Doncaster Town. Photo: MICHAEL BRADLEY/AFP via Getty Images

Young Nottinghamshire wicketkeeper-batsman Dane Schadendorf has also been placed at the Doncaster club.

Tickhill captain Alex Rowland said: “I think we have strengthened well so hopefully we can start well and see where that take us. We are capable of beating anyone on our day but obviously it’s about putting runs of results together.

"Our batting should be our strong point this year which is different from previous seasons so we should be an entertaining watch.”

Town, who struggled and finished ninth last year, have signed several players including experienced batsman Umar Amin who has played four Test matches and 16 ODIs for Pakistan.

Lincolnshire’s opening batsman Jaden Fell has joined from Bracebridge Heath and spinner James Keast has arrived from Stamford Bridge.

Batsman James Dobson and seam bowler Curtis Free have returned to the club from Upper Haugh and Grantham respectively.

Town captain James Ward said: “The first team is a new-look side for 2022, full of ability with a blend of youth and experience.

"We have five new players to complement the quality of our existing group and we’re confident of a successful season, competing week in week out and challenging in all competitions.”

Having just avoided relegation last season, Sprotbrough will be looking for a mid-table position in the Championship in 2022.

Barbadian all-rounder Sadrian Ward is the overseas player and Robert Edmundson joins from Brandesburton.

Dan Wright, a very talented 19-year old who has come through the junior set-up at the club and is very capable with both bat and ball, is one to watch.

With leg-spinner Hassan Bin Shahab again available to spearhead their attack, supported by Buddhika Sanjeewa and some very good younger players, Conisbrough will look for their first team to be pushing for promotion from the Championship.

After a disappointing season last year, which saw them relegated from the Championship, Warmsworth are targeting the Division One title.

Thomas Whittaker has joined from Barnsley. Jake Marshall is expected to have a good season with the ball, building on the experience he gained last year.

Hatfield Town are set to embark on their first season in the YCSPL.

They hope that their first team will achieve a solid mid-table position in Division Two and that their second team will achieve promotion from Division Eight.

Batsman Ellis Pattison and opening bowler Owen Edwards, who is a real handful on his day, are the players to watch.

Eden Grove Parklands endured a very difficult 2021 due to ongoing Covid issues.

This year they will again field two sides and will hope to challenge in Divisions Seven and Nine.