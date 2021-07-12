Scott Ogden stays in touch with leading pack in Junior World Championship

Scott Ogden. Photo: Roy Cross

Ogden, 17, claimed a tenth place finish at the Circuit of the Algarve.

A disappointing first qualifying session meant he started in 20th place on the grid.

Ogden found some extra speed in Sunday morning’s warm-up during which he was second fastest.

But from 20th on the grid he was in for a hard afternoon – and it got even harder when a crash meant the re-run consisted of just ten laps.

Nevertheless, Ogden worked his way through the field and took the chequered flag in tenth, 2.7 seconds behind the winner.