Scott Ogden stays in touch with leading pack in Junior World Championship
Doncaster’s Scott Ogden remains in sixth place in the FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship despite a challenging weekend at the Circuit of the Algarve.
Ogden, 17, claimed a tenth place finish at the Circuit of the Algarve.
A disappointing first qualifying session meant he started in 20th place on the grid.
Ogden found some extra speed in Sunday morning’s warm-up during which he was second fastest.
But from 20th on the grid he was in for a hard afternoon – and it got even harder when a crash meant the re-run consisted of just ten laps.
Nevertheless, Ogden worked his way through the field and took the chequered flag in tenth, 2.7 seconds behind the winner.
He is only 18 points behind second place on the leaderboard, although championship leader Daniel Holgado is well clear.