Samoa thrash Greece to get World Cup campaign motoring

The Samoans took just one minute and two seconds to open the scoring on their way to recovering from a chastening 60-6 opening-game defeat to England.

They ran in 13 tries in total during a one-sided contest on Sunday evening.

Greece, who fielded former Doncaster player Stefanos Bastas in their line-up, got themselves on the scoreboard in the second half following a rare attack, which was finished by Lachlan Ilias.

Members of Samoa perform the Siva Tau ahead of kick off during the Rugby League World Cup 2021 Pool A match between Samoa and Greece at the Eco-Power Stadium. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images for RLWC

The World Cup debutants are now unable to progress past the group phase.

Penrith Panthers star Jarome Luai ran the show for Samoa, who led 42-0 at the break.

Samoa face France for a last-eight spot on Sunday in Warrington.

The final World Cup game in Doncaster will take place on Monday when Papua New Guinea take on Wales.

Royce Hunt of Samoa is tackled by Stefanos Bastas and Jake Kambos of Greece. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images