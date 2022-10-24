Samoa thrash Greece to get World Cup campaign motoring
Samoa got their Rugby League World Cup campaign off and running with a 72-4 demolition of Greece at the Eco-Power Stadium.
The Samoans took just one minute and two seconds to open the scoring on their way to recovering from a chastening 60-6 opening-game defeat to England.
They ran in 13 tries in total during a one-sided contest on Sunday evening.
Greece, who fielded former Doncaster player Stefanos Bastas in their line-up, got themselves on the scoreboard in the second half following a rare attack, which was finished by Lachlan Ilias.
Most Popular
The World Cup debutants are now unable to progress past the group phase.
Penrith Panthers star Jarome Luai ran the show for Samoa, who led 42-0 at the break.
Samoa face France for a last-eight spot on Sunday in Warrington.
The final World Cup game in Doncaster will take place on Monday when Papua New Guinea take on Wales.