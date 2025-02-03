Sale Sharks v Doncaster Knights in Premiership Cup preview

Friday, February 7, Salford Community Stadium, KO 7.45pm. The Premiership Cup run continues as the Knights travel to Salford to play Sale Sharks.

The Cup run ends for the Knights when they welcome Caldy to Castle Park on February 15 with a 2.30 pm KO. Unfortunately they can’t progress any further than the Group stage.

Last time out Newcastle Falcons kept their 100% unbeaten Premiership Cup run after they defeated Doncaster Knights 18-42 in Round Four.

Caldy hosted the Sharks and lost 14-28.

Doncaster Knights rugby team

I’m certain that Sale Sharks will field their best players, as Newcastle Falcons did after they narrowly won the reverse fixture by six points at Castle Park 37-43.

The reverse fixture was won by the Sharks but the Knights can draw some encouragement in their performance. They played some excellent rugby and showed their true potential with some well-worked tries.

Shark try-scoring was started by Hooker, Tadgh McElroy benefiting from a strong driving maul. It was McElroy that scored again after he pounced on a loose ball and drove over the line.

Following three tries scored by the Knights’ short-term loanee Tom Currie (now a Shark), George Wacokecoke and Jordan Olowofela, the Sharks reverted to what had worked previously and McElroy scored a hat-trick off the back of another driving maul.

Boosted by their hattrick the Sharks seemed emboldened and winger Obi Ene went over on out wide when the Knights left a gap. Telusa Veainu collected a chip by Alex Dolly and carried it over the line.

Falcon lock Jos Gilmore slid over the line late in the game to let the Falcons fly home in a jubilant mood.

Shark tries last week were scored by winger Alex Willis, full back Ollie Davies, back row Seb Kelly and finally Willis scored another. All tries were converted by fly half Tom Curtis.

The game was two converted tries to four converted tries win to the Sharks with no penalties scored.

Pool A standings are the Falcons top with 20 points, the Sharks second with 17 points, the Knights third with nine points and Caldy are fourth, yet to score a league point.

The other Pool A Premiership Cup fixture is Newcastle Falcons v Caldy on Sunday 9th February.

Just saying, a Knight win with a bonus point would leave them three points below the Sharks if the Sharks didn’t score a league point. The Sharks’ last game is against unbeaten Falcons and the Knights’ last game is against yet-to-win Caldy but anything can happen.