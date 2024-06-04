Safety first at Go Swimstars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Water safety have always been part of Go Swimstars DNA. They’re present in every lesson, every water safety presentation and every team training session. The need for water safety education ramps up as we get ready to celebrate summer, and what better time to prepare our kiddos for a safer summer than National Water Safety Month. Water Safety Month is a fantastic opportunity to teach our swimmers extra water safety and drowning prevention necessities.

Celebrating Swimmers!

The Safer Swimmer Pledge was launched in May of 2022 and since then, each year has become bigger and better, with this year being their most biggest year yet! With over 8,000 children in Doncaster making their Summer Safety Pledge!Local Primary Schools also took part with a Summer Safety Pledge workshop, raising awareness of the hazards of being near water, how to avoid them and to learn what to do in an emergency.

Sara Pegden from Go Swimstars said “We’re so excited to see our swimmers, team members and parents come together with one common goal – safer swimmers! Taking the pledge reminds children and adults alike of the 5 water safety must-knows for summer swimming and water activities.”

Doncaster Primary School children taking part in CPR

Shockingly, in the UK, 1 in 3 children leave primary school unable to swim, despite being the only sport which can be considered a life-saving skill. Although encouraging news has been forthcoming concerning children and young people’s activity levels overall, having recently recovered to pre-pandemic levels, swimming levels remain 5.6 per cent below pre-pandemic according to worrying statistics published in Sport England’s latest Active Lives Children and Young People report.

Is swimming still an essential life skill?

Absolutely! Learning to stay safe in the water is a vital, life-long skill. It’s important that kids become competent swimmers and knowledgeable about water safety so that they can enjoy the water safely on a family holiday, or to ensure they would know what to do if they were to get into trouble.