Safety first at Go Swimstars
Celebrating Swimmers!
The Safer Swimmer Pledge was launched in May of 2022 and since then, each year has become bigger and better, with this year being their most biggest year yet! With over 8,000 children in Doncaster making their Summer Safety Pledge!Local Primary Schools also took part with a Summer Safety Pledge workshop, raising awareness of the hazards of being near water, how to avoid them and to learn what to do in an emergency.
Sara Pegden from Go Swimstars said “We’re so excited to see our swimmers, team members and parents come together with one common goal – safer swimmers! Taking the pledge reminds children and adults alike of the 5 water safety must-knows for summer swimming and water activities.”
Shockingly, in the UK, 1 in 3 children leave primary school unable to swim, despite being the only sport which can be considered a life-saving skill. Although encouraging news has been forthcoming concerning children and young people’s activity levels overall, having recently recovered to pre-pandemic levels, swimming levels remain 5.6 per cent below pre-pandemic according to worrying statistics published in Sport England’s latest Active Lives Children and Young People report.
Is swimming still an essential life skill?
Absolutely! Learning to stay safe in the water is a vital, life-long skill. It’s important that kids become competent swimmers and knowledgeable about water safety so that they can enjoy the water safely on a family holiday, or to ensure they would know what to do if they were to get into trouble.
Go Swimstars offer the perfect learning environment for children of any age, from baby sessions, through to their innovative learn to swim programme. Their programme focuses on great technique before distance, with water safety and lifesaving skills designed to take your child from splash to Swimstar!