Rugby World Cup winner visits Doncaster to hand out some tips to amateur players

Doncaster Demons with Rachael Burford (front row, sixth from right).

Around 20 Demons players were joined by players from York RI and Hornsea for the training session with Burford, who has won 79 full caps, played in four World Cups and was a member of the successful winning team in 2014.

The Harlequins centre put the ladies through their paces with a series of drills and skills coaching which was well-received by all who attended.

Gemma French, from the Demons, said: “The training session was fun, informative but hard work, just as it should be.

“All of those taking part got a lot out of it and the ladies from York and Hornsea were pleased to be able to join in as well.

“After the training session Rachael gave some individual coaching points and feedback.

“This was not just rugby-specific skills, but also stretched into rehabilitation and coping with injuries. “She also kindly brought some gift bags for those that attended which included good, protein-enriched food to eat after a tough session.

“Even learning about the aftercare was valuable."

Castle Park will once again be hosting the England Red Roses when they play Ireland in the Six Nations next year.

The two clash in Doncaster on Sunday, February 23 in what will be another chance to see top class international players on view.