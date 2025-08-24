Rugby League: Dons beaten by Barrow as they suffer third straight loss

Dons have lost three in a row. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

Doncaster RLFC missed out on the chance to reclaim a Betfred Championship play-off spot when crashing to a 32-22 defeat against Barrow Raiders at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Barrow side which had lost their last five games after holding down a top-six spot in the first half of the season, completed a double as they condemned the Dons to a third successive defeat.

Although the Dons suffered a pre-match blow when hooker Greg Burns pulled up during the warm-up with a calf problem, they will still have fancied their chances of avenging a 24-19 defeat up in Cumbria given their strong line-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the writing was on the wall as early as the 18th minute as the Cumbrians, whose play-off hopes looked all but dead at the start of the game, scored a point a minute on their way to a 24-6 interval lead.

To say that the scoreline didn’t reflect the game at that stage would be something of an understatement. But a combination of sloppy play and poor decision-making, allied to Barrow making the most of their opportunities, left the Dons facing an uphill battle in the second half.

The Cumbrians struck after just seven minutes when full-back Luke Cresswell burst through down the middle before sending supporting centre Luke Broadbent over for a try converted by winger Ryan Shaw.

Leading scorer Edene Gebbie, who troubled Barrow every time he had ball in hand, as did skipper Reece Lyne and powerhouse second-rower Pauli Pauli, touched down out wide only for the try to be disallowed for stepping into touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raiders hit back with a long-range try by centre Shane Toal after he had got on the end of a pass by full-back Craig Hall meant for Watson Boas inside the Barrow 20. Shaw again added the extras to leave the Dons trailing 12-0 after 16 minutes.

The visitors were in again a minute later when scrum-half Ryan Johnston capitalised on Hall’s failure to deal with Broadbent’s grubber kick near his own line.

Hall helped make amends several minutes later when feeding Pauli, who burst past a couple of defenders from close range. Connor Robinson added the extras to cut the deficit to 12 points.

Pauli looked all set to add a second on 25 minutes when bursting into the clear only to drop the ball 20 metres out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dons also failed to capitalise on a good chance after Gebbie beat three defenders after cutting in from the wing before finding Tyla Hepi – a replacement for prop Brad Knowles, who had put in a good shift after a spell out with a knee problem. Had the New Zealander fed the unmarked Brad Hey instead of going for the line himself the centre would have had a walk-in from ten metres out.

The Dons continued to take the game to the visitors only to fall further behind when a grubber kick to the line by Boas was collected by Toal who ran on before sending Shaw on a 70m run to the line for a fourth Barrow try.

The Dons knew that they had to score the next try at the start of the second half if they were to get back into contention and they would have done so had loose-forward Jacob Jones not put down Robinson’s pass ten metres out on 46 minutes.

As if to rub salt into the Dons’ wounds, the visitors opened up a 30-6 lead four minutes later when Ellis Robson touched down after young winger Moy, who again showed some nice touches in attack, had dropped the ball from a high kick on his own line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even at that stage home supporters remained hopeful given the fact the Dons were still creating chances and two quickly taken tries raised their hopes still higher.

Lyne finished well after collecting a long pass ten metres out on 56 minutes. Robinson again added the extras. The Dons were in again two minutes later – prop Suaia Matagi ,another to impress, scrambling over from Pauli’s pass for a third converted try.

The Dons had the momentum at this stage but they didn’t press home their advantage in the final quarter until Lyne claimed a well-deserved try out wide on 73 minutes. Robinson failed to add the extras meaning that they still needed to two tries and a conversion to win the game.

A good run by Hall set up a chance on the left but Hey’s pass to Gebbie was ruled forward. Gebbie got away down the left late on, but affected by a tight hamstring, he was hauled down five metres short by Toal. Shaw completed the scoring last-minute penalty.

Dons: Hall, Moy, Lyne, Hey, Gebbie, Boas, Robinson, Knowles, Misky, Matagi, Pauli, Smeaton, Jones, Subs: Baldwinson, Bowden, Hepi, Johnson.