Rugby league: Doncaster RLFC cruise to victory as they finally return home

The Dons won on their long-awaited return to the Eco-Power Stadium.

Doncaster RLFC completed a hat-trick of Betfred Championship wins for the first time this season when bagging a second successive double over Batley Bulldogs with a 42-16 victory at the Eco-Power Stadium.

With other results over the weekend going their way, the Dons climbed into a play-off spot for the first time this season -and with a game in hand over the sides above them they could improve on sixth place if they can maintain the form they are in now.

Head coach Richard Horne wanted his side to put on a show for the supporters in the club’s first game back at the Eco-Power Stadium in eight weeks, and they did just as they raced into a match-winning 26-6 interval lead in entertaining style.

It wasn’t perfect – there were too many handling errors at times as they looked to play wide and at pace, And their defensive line wasn’t as focused at times as in some recent games, particularly late on as their recent efforts and changes took their toll.

But their backs played with a confidence and a swagger behind a dominant pack, and that bodes well for the rest of the run-in and will be hard to beat at home.

They wasted no time in stamping their authority on the game, hooker Isaac Misky, starting his first game of the season, sending centre Brad Hey over for a close range try after three minutes.

Scrum-half Connor Robinson, who was successful with seven of his eight attempts on goal, added the extras.

The Dons, who lost loose-forward Tyla Hepi with a shoulder injury early on, doubled their lead on 15 minutes. Winger Edene Gebbie, broke from acting half-back and fed former PNG international team-mate Watson Boas, who held off three defenders on a storming run to the line.

Robinson booted over an angled penalty after a brief flare-up,

Fan favourite Gebbie, who popped up all over the pitch throughout the game, rounded off a bout of slick handling down the line to claim his 22nd try of the season to boost his hopes of retaining top spot in the Championship try-scoring list.

Batley had flattered to deceive in attack before opening their account on 35 minutes when full-back Aiden McGowan touched down from close range for a try converted by half-back Myles Lawford.

But just to underline their superiority, the Dons hit back almost immediately with in-form full-back Craig Hall ghosting over to earn his side a 26-6 interval lead.

Any comeback hopes that Batley may have entertained at the start of the second half were immediately dashed as sub Pauli Pauli forced his way over from close range two minutes after the restart.

Bulldogs, who finished pointless in both games against the Dons last season, bagged a second try on 53 minutes when Robbie Butterworth touched down from a high kick which neither Hall or Luke Briscoe could collect.

No sooner had the cheers of the Batley fans in the 2,000 plus crowd died down than Gebbie crossed over in the corner.

Strong-running centre Reece Lyne created a chance for veteran Ben Johnston, playing his first game since early season, but the popular half-back, understandably lacking his usual sharpness, was hauled down just short.

There looked to be nothing on when Boas, who switched to centre after Hey had gone off, got the ball about 15 metres out but he powered his way past several defenders to claim his second try and cap a match-winning display.

Bulldogs were never going to throw in the towel and hard-working centre Lucas Walshaw crashed over from close range on 76 minutes.

Dons: Hall, Gebbie, Hey, Lyne, Briscoe, Boas, Robinson, Baldwinson, Misky, Matagi, Jones, Smeaton, Hepi, Subs: Johnston, Knowles, Pauli, Bowden.