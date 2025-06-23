Richard Horne

Doncaster RLFC head coach Richard Horne had mixed emotions after seeing his side complete a rare double over Sheffield Eagles with a 26-12 Betfred Championship victory at the Steel City Stadium.

“We knew that they like to start quick and ambush their opponents early on and try and grab seize the initiative,” said Horne. “But we managed to do that to them on Sunday and we played some excellent rugby and scored some good tries to lead 20-6 at the break.

“As I say I was happy with our first half display but I was a bit frustrated with the players in the second half, as I’m sure my Sheffield counterpart will have been, because there were too many errors. I think both sides will have completed at less than 50 per cent and the game became sloppy and stop-start after a good first half.

“I don’t know what happened because we had said all the right things at half-time. But the players went out there and didn’t really do what we had talked about and we just made far too many handling errors and put ourselves under pressure.

“We were 14 points up and playing well and we didn’t need to force things. But we started pushing passes and turning over ball on the back of it and put ourselves under pressure which is not what you want to be doing against such a good team as Sheffield because they’ve shown they can post points.

“Fortunately, we defended well and it gave us a good test of our line defence going into the game against (leaders) Toulouse in the South of France on Saturday week, and we kept them out until the last couple of minutes.

“Hooker Greg Burns was outstanding and he worked his socks off and I thought he had a great game against his old club and was the man of the match for me. He’s been a great signing for us and he’s in some good form at the moment.

“Full-back Craig Hall also had another good game before I brought him off midway through the second half. When were on the front foot and he’s got the ball he’s outstanding.

“I also thought that we defended well in the first half and I think there was possibly a bit of obstruction as Connor Robinson and Edene Gebbie tried to deal with a kick near our line.

“We were leading 14-0 at the time and I felt that we were good value for the lead.”

Looking ahead, Horne said: “With us not having a game this weekend we’ll give the players a bit of time off but based on our second half display we need to work on our game management.”