Richard Horne reacts to Doncaster RLFC's home defeat to Oldham

Although many Doncaster RLFC supporters will not have agreed at the time with the referee’s decision to stop Watson Boas in full stride towards what would have been a match-winning try in the 30-26 Betfred Championship defeat against Oldham, head coach Richard Horne had no complaints after viewing the footage.

“The referee got it right and Watson was just offside - although there was only a step in it,” he said.

“He still had a long way to run but he had a good fend on the full-back and he had enough toe to get down there and score so it is frustrating after coming back so strongly.”

Horne was left rueing poor showings in the opening quarters of both halves when most of Oldham’s points were scored.

He added: “They were dominant in the first quarter and led 10-0 but we had fed them with the errors we made coming out of yardage and we kept inviting them on to our try line.

“They had the wind and rolled us down the field and put us in a pocket and they made it hard for us to get up field but we hung in there. Going in just six points down at the interval, after we’d hit back with tries by Jack Charles and Edene Gebbie, we felt that we were in the game.

“Unfortunately, a handling mistake by Gebbie put us on the back foot again and Drinkwater scored the first of his two third quarter half tries as a result. We generally defended their attacking shapes well but we just switched off on occasions and that proved costly. We keep telling the players that they can’t switch off because concentration is everything at this level.

“It might have looked as though the game was over when we trailed 30-12. But there was a quarter or so to go and we just felt we needed to build some pressure and make them work in defence.

“Our completion rate overall was just 68 per cent and that’s just not good enough. They completed much higher than we did in the first half but fortunately they joined us in making errors in the second half whilst we got better – especially in that final quarter.

“I think we only made two errors during that period and that enabled us to put some pressure on their defence and we came up with three unanswered tries and had we kicked the two conversions we missed we’d have drawn the game – though it was blustery out there and they weren’t easy kicks so I’m not blaming Connor (Robinson) who has won us a lot of games with his boot over the years.”