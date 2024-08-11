Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster RLFC boosted their hopes of finishing in the Betfred Championship play-offs when avenging their biggest defeat of the season at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Just hours after Doncaster Rovers had kicked off their League Two campaign with a 4-1 win at the same venue, the Dons beat second-placed Toulouse Olympique 20-18 in the latest thrilling encounter.

“It was a fantastic result and I’m really pleased for the boys,” said head coach Richard Horne whose side had lost 52-0 at the Stade Ernest-Wallon back in June.

“It was more our defensive work rather than what we did the ball which really impressed me. It was our best defensive display of the season, which it had to be, because they threw a lot at us – particularly in the first half.

Doncaster's Jason Tali celebrates his try. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

“We’d spoken all week in training that our defence would have to be at its best, which it was, and our last tackle plays would also need to be good if we were to be in with a chance.

“We spoke at half-time about fixing the latter up in the second half, which we did, but then we made some errors coming out of yardage which just gifted them the opportunity at times to put pressure on our line. To be fair, some of the errors were also due to their defensive line speed.”

Having seen his side overturn a 12-10 interval deficit with a brace of Connor Robinson penalties, Horne admitted he would have been frustrated had Toulouse’s late try won them the game.

“The final pass was a country mile forward and everyone in the stand saw it but not the referee,” he said.

“I still thought we had a late chance to save the game if we could win the ball from the restart.

“The ball was fumbled and Connor kicked it forward and Luke Briscoe flicked it inside on the line straight to Craig Hall to level the scores at 18-all.

“You would normally put your house on Connor kicking the goal, even from so far out, to win us the game and he did.

“He had a bit of an off-day last week at Sheffield when he missed a couple of late kicks to earn us a result, but he was back on form tonight to earn us the win.

“If someone had offered me an 18-all draw at the start of the game I’d have snatched their hands off so to win it was a special effort from the whole team.”

Already lacking the suspended prop Suaia Matagi and injured hooker Greg Burns, the Dons were also without centre Reece Lyne who had impressed against the Eagles.

“His hamstring tightened up after the game so we decided not to risk him especially as we had Jason Tali chomping at the bit to get back in the side after being rested, and I thought he was outstanding.

“It was great to see (second-rower) Alex Sutcliffe back out there after his injury problems this season and I thought he had a really solid game and I was really happy for him to come through without any problems.

“Loan signing Lewis Baxter has been a great addition to the group (in the last couple of games) as has AJ (Wallace). They both worked so hard for us and have integrated into the group well.

“But I could go through the team. They all contributed to the win.”