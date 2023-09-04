News you can trust since 1925
Reece Mould to make first defence of WBA Continental lightweight title at Park Community Arena

Doncaster’s Reece Mould will make the first defence of his WBA Continental lightweight title at a brand-new arena in Sheffield next month.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 4th Sep 2023, 13:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 13:07 BST

The Park Community Arena will boast a capacity of more than 2,500 for the event, which will be the biggest headline show of Mould’s career to date.

The 28-year-old, from Woodlands, will take on Kent’s Martin McDonagh – the current Southern Area champion – in an all-British clash on October 6.

“I’m raring to get out and fight and I can’t wait,” said Mould, who secured a points win over Mexican Christian Lopez Flores last time out in June.

Doncaster's Reece Mould celebrates his win over Hamed Ghaz with promoter Izzy Asif. Photo courtesy of @mcmain_photos.Doncaster's Reece Mould celebrates his win over Hamed Ghaz with promoter Izzy Asif. Photo courtesy of @mcmain_photos.
That fight should have been the first defence of the WBA belt he won against Hamed Ghaz in February but his would-be opponent dropped out, with Flores a late stand-in.

On the McDonagh clash, former British title challenger Mould said: "It’s an important fight for me and a big win set me up for a big fights next year.”

Two-time English champion Mould still hopes to contest for titles on the international stage and the WBA strap is a useful bargaining chip against potential opponents.

He is currently ranked inside the WBA’s top-15 lightweights worldwide.

Promoter Izzy Asif, CEO of GMB Sports, the company behind the Sheffield show, said: “It’s fantastic to have Reece Mould headline the show in Sheffield on October 6 and defending his belt.

"He brings excitement and action whenever he fights and the fans’ love to watch him so it will be another electric night for GBM Sports.”

Twenty-four hours after Leeds-trained Mould’s fight his stablemate Josh Warrington will take on Leigh Wood at the nearby Sheffield Arena.

