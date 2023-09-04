The Park Community Arena will boast a capacity of more than 2,500 for the event, which will be the biggest headline show of Mould’s career to date.

The 28-year-old, from Woodlands, will take on Kent’s Martin McDonagh – the current Southern Area champion – in an all-British clash on October 6.

“I’m raring to get out and fight and I can’t wait,” said Mould, who secured a points win over Mexican Christian Lopez Flores last time out in June.

Doncaster's Reece Mould celebrates his win over Hamed Ghaz with promoter Izzy Asif. Photo courtesy of @mcmain_photos.

That fight should have been the first defence of the WBA belt he won against Hamed Ghaz in February but his would-be opponent dropped out, with Flores a late stand-in.

On the McDonagh clash, former British title challenger Mould said: "It’s an important fight for me and a big win set me up for a big fights next year.”

Two-time English champion Mould still hopes to contest for titles on the international stage and the WBA strap is a useful bargaining chip against potential opponents.

He is currently ranked inside the WBA’s top-15 lightweights worldwide.

Promoter Izzy Asif, CEO of GMB Sports, the company behind the Sheffield show, said: “It’s fantastic to have Reece Mould headline the show in Sheffield on October 6 and defending his belt.

"He brings excitement and action whenever he fights and the fans’ love to watch him so it will be another electric night for GBM Sports.”