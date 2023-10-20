Rank outsider Reece Mould believes odds are stacked against Gary Cully

Reece Mould believes the odds are stacked against Gary Cully despite being the rank outsider for their fight.

Wooodlands lightweight Mould, 29, will defend his WBA Continental Europe lightweight title against former European youth champion Cully, 27, at Dublin's 3Arena on November 25.

Bookmakers have Mould as far out as 5/1 for victory, with Irishman Cully hot favourite at as little as 1/6 with some.

"He's a good fighter, he's obviously gone through a lot of his opponents in quick succession then fell short in his last fight," said Mould, who saw another defence of the WBA belt he won last year called off earlier this month due to his opponent dropping out.

Gary Cully reacts after being knocked down by Jose Felix, as the Referee starts the count, during the Lightweight fight between Gary Cully and Jose Felix at The 3Arena Dublin on May 20, 2023 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

"We have got the tools to beat him and we wouldn't have taken the fight if not."

Matchroom prospect Cully has 16 wins as a professional with ten knockouts.

But his corner threw the towel in during his last fight in May with their man under heavy fire from Mexican gatekeeper Jose Felix.

Cully's promoter, Eddie Hearn, said the Irishman, who stands at the unusually tall height of 6ft 2ins for a lightweight, "looks so tired at that weight" following his first career defeat.

That fight was a catchweight contest at 138lbs, three pounds heavier than the lightweight limit, meaning Cully will have to trim down even further to face Mould.

"An opponent at two weeks' notice beat him," said Mould, who knows what it's like to return to the ring following a stoppage defeat after falling victim to Leigh Wood's viscous knockout streak in his only career defeat in 2021.

"I know full well he's going to go in there with demons like 'can I still take shots?'.

"Deep down you can, it doesn't go overnight. No matter what he says he's going to go in there with demons.

"He's changed trainer, he's only been with his trainer for months. I have been with mine (Sean O'Hagan) for eight years."

Mould claimed Cully's team have inserted a rematch clause into their fight and declared: "That's how confident they are.

"He's the massive favourite because he's the bigger name. That's the only reason why."

Meanwhile, Mould’s stablemate, Rossington’s Maxi Hughes, will return to the ring next year following hand surgery.