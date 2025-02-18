Preview and tips for Wednesday's jumps meeting at Doncaster

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The National Hunt season continues at Doncaster on Wednesday with a competitive six-race offering for punters heading to the track.

Racing gets underway at 2.15pm as six runners take on the class four novices’ hurdle before the action comes to a close at 5.03pm with a seven-runner handicap chase in class five.

The meeting is subject to a 7.30am inspection due to the forecast low temperatures. The track is raceable at present.

Read below to discover the latest tips and a preview of Doncaster’s card on Wednesday courtesy of Punters Lounge, who offer the latest horse racing betting.

The opening contest on Wednesday’s card at Doncaster sees a field of six head to the start for the novices’ hurdle in class four (2.15) held over the two and three furlong trip. Calimystic looks the way to go for the powerful Nicky Henderson team, who made a promising start over hurdles when second over course and distance last month and is marginally preferred to Dan Skelton's Queen’s Wish, with the two likely to battle it out at the head of the pack.

A class four handicap chase marks race two of the day (2.50) and trainer Skelton could get off the mark for the day with God’s Own Getaway, a winner of two of three starts last spring having switched to the bigger obstacles, admittedly over longer trips than this, so stepping down here is intriguing off the back of a breathing operation.

A big field of 16 look set to take on the three-mile handicap hurdle in class five, race three on Doncaster’s card on Wednesday (3.20), with preference heading the way of Farmer Jimmy for the Mark Walford team, who is able to run off 2lb lower in the weights than when last seen winning at Wetherby last week so he holds obvious claims to follow-up here.

Touchwoodexpress doesn't have many miles on the clock compared to his ten rivals lining up in the class five handicap chase at 3.58, so the Nigel Twiston-Davies runner is given the nod to rebound from a spill at Taunton last time having had a bit of a break since. Of the rest, Dusautior from the Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerreiro yard could rate the chief threat, failing to justify market support at Carlisle 16 days ago but with connections opting for the headgear this time, and previous promise when landing a chase contest at Bangor previously, could be well in the mix once again.

Trainer Skelton could bring up a double on the Doncaster card with Gwennie May Star in the penultimate race of the day (4.33) as a field of nine tackle the two mile and three furlong handicap hurdle in class four. The five-year-old has been hiked 8lb in the weights as a result of winning at Newcastle 34 days ago but in very good hands, even further progress is expected from the runner with top jockey Harry Skelton booked to ride.

Finally, the card comes to a close at 5.03 with a handicap chase over two and a half miles, with seven runners set to head to post for the start. Preference in the finale heads the way of previous course winner Pilgrims King, who opened his account for the season a fortnight ago at Sedgefield to follow up a third at Fakenham prior to that. Of his rivals, Coolmoyne rates the next best from the Sara Ender yard, on the back of wind surgery and a winner at Sedgefield in October and despite disappointing since, is in with a chance in what looks an open contest to bring Doncaster’s card to a close.

