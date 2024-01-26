Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The action gets underway at 11:50, with the SBK Handicap Chase, followed by three further handicaps and three Grade 2 races to form a great afternoon of action, as part of the Great Yorkshire Chase Weekend.

The first race on Saturday is a 2m1/2f handicap chase which should provide an exciting start for those who arrive early at the course, with Lucinda Russell’s Traprain law the current favourite at 5/2.

Up second at 12:20 is the SBK Fillies' Juvenile Hurdle, which will be formed exclusively with four-year-olds and run across 2m1/2f. Woodhoh is the big draw in this race, with the filly having won four out of four races in what has been an impressive start to her career for Gordon Elliott.

Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The second handicap of the day takes place at 12:55, with an expected 14 runners contesting the 2m3½f SBK Handicap Hurdle. Luttrell Lad and Call of the Wild are standout contenders for this one, but there is likely to be plenty of intrigue in what is a wide-open field. Following this, at 13:30, the SBK Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices' Hurdle has an odds-on favourite in the form of the 4/9 Jeriko De Reponet, who races for Nicky Henderson.

At 14:05, the Grade 2 SBK Yorkshire Rose Mares' Hurdle sees Gala Marceau leading the field, with last year’s second place in the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham making her a memorable name. Willie Mullins will be keen for the five-year-old to lay down a marker, with entries in both the Mares’ Hurdle and Champion Hurdle at the Festival in March.

The 3m½f Albert Bartlett River Don Novices' Hurdle is next up at 14:40, with a more open market for the final Grade 2 race of the card. Welcom To The Cartries is favourite, but I Love My Baie will be a strong challenger after winning at Ayr last time out.

The penultimate race of the afternoon is the 15:50 SBK Great Yorkshire Handicap Chase, with another large field, but maiden Mister Coffey could be a strong outside bet having been consistently promising for Nicky Henderson. The final race of the day is the SBK Novices' Limited Handicap Chase, with Monmiral leading what is a weaker field than previous outings.

Preview compiled by Racing TV

Doncaster selections (via Betway)

11:50 - Funambole Sivola

12:20 - Woodhoh

12:55 - Geromino

13:30 - Jeriko De Reponet

14:05 - Gala Marceau

14:40 - I Love My Baie

15:15 - Mister Coffey