Officials at Town Moor have called a 9am inspection with temperatures set to drop to -3C overnight, with a high of 2C during racing.

The current going is Good and we have previewed the pick of the action. Check out the latest odds at horse racing betting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the highlights on Friday is the £14,200 handicap chase at 1.05pm. Xcitations is the defending champion in this contest, having enjoyed victory 12 months ago, before backing that up with another win at Leicester later in the season. He returned to action when fourth at Wetherby in November and clearly commands plenty of respect as he looks to retain his crown.

Action from Doncaster. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Notlongtillmay comes into this race in form having won at Wetherby on stable debut for Laura Morgan last month. That was also the six-year-old’s first try over the larger obstacles so there is clearly plenty more progression to come.

Onthefrontfoot also comes into the contest on the back of a win, having landed a three-runner event at Cartmel by 18 lengths in August. He has plenty of experience over fences having won three of his seven starts over the larger obstacles and is clearly another to note.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elixir Du Nutz would be a live player on the pick of his best form, which included two wins at Plumpton and Kempton last term. However, he has really struggled on his last three starts and was well-beaten on his comeback at Ascot in November. Nelson River was successful over fences in February at Leicester, but has struggled to go on from that and was pulled-up on his comeback at Kempton in November. Hatcher, who was also pulled-up on his return at Newbury, does have plenty of experience over fences, winning seven of his 21 starts and completes the field for this trappy, but competitive event.

Six runners also go to post for the £12,400 novices’ limited handicap chase at 2.15pm. They include top-weight Brief Times who scored over hurdles at Doncaster back in November 2021 and opened his account at the third time of asking over fences at Plumpton in November. He is open to all sorts of improvement and is respected based on that 27-length win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Nicholls can do no wrong at the moment and the master trainer saddles Le Chiffre D’Or who makes his chasing debut following wind surgery. A dual winner over timber, the six-year-old was last seen finishing sixth at Doncaster in December 2021 and returns for the Ditcheat maestro who is currently operating at a 33% strike-rate in the last two weeks.

Rocky Lake shaped with promise on chasing debut at Bangor when a solid fourth, only beaten a length and a half and therefore commands respect. Minella Plus is another interesting contender given he had won his first two starts over fences at Hexham and Ludlow, before becoming unstuck at Wetherby last time out. It is too early to be writing him off and he must be noted here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster selections

11.55am Rocky’s Treasure

Advertisement Hide Ad

12.30pm Tommy Cullen

1.05pm Xcitations

Advertisement Hide Ad

1.40pm Armchair Farmer

2.15pm Le Chiffre D’Or

Advertisement Hide Ad

2.45pm Fine Casting