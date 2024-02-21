Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Racing gets underway at 1.30 with a maiden hurdle in class four before rounding off with the usual bumper - a Flat race ran over Jumps rules - at 4.50.

The opening event of the afternoon (1.30) sees a large field of 16 runners where the Dan Skelton-trained Entity Of Substanz appeals most for trainer Dan Skelton, stepping up in trip having finished seventh of 16 in a Newbury handicap last month. Gentleman’s Relish, for the powerhouse Nicky Henderson yard, will provide the main threat.

Race two (2.05) is a nine-runner handicap chase that will be run over the 2m3f trip. Snowy Evening is improving over fences having won three of his last four starts. Jazz King has moved to the Alastair Ralph yard for £40,000 having made a winning start to his chasing career and is on the shortlist here as the main threat.

The third race on the card (2.35) looks to be all about Johnson’s Blue, a progressive hurdler who won his seventh race when scoring at Haydock in February before switching to fences, but is now back over the smaller obstacles. The main danger comes from Come On Teddy, who finished third in the Pertemps at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival but has failed to fire since and is eased in the weights here and has a 7lb claiming jockey on board to boot.

The midway point of the card is reached with the 2m7f handicap chase in class four at 3.05 where the in-form Event Of Sivola and Betterforeveryone will lock horns and the race appears to be between those two, with the latter producing a strong second place finish at this course on January 10, while Event Of Sivola has won two of his last three starts.

Race five of the afternoon (3.40) should go the way of Paradias, a useful Flat performer who opened his account over hurdles at Lingfield in November and finished third in a subsequent introductory event at Newbury, while race six (4.15) is likely to go the way of Pilgrims King, who races in the 2m3f handicap hurdle of the same mark as his previous victory.

Finally, the card comes to a close with the bumper at 4.50 and is a competitive looking eight-runner contest. The nod is given to Monty Bodkin, who disappointed at Aintree after a promising debut having finished second at Ascot on debut and is taken to discredit his previous run here.

Preview compiled by Racing TV

