Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The going at the track remains good, good to soft in places but there is a note of caution, with the track set to hold an 8am inspection on Wednesday morning due to possible overnight frost. If racing goes ahead, it is set to jump off at 12.20 with a handicap hurdle for conditional and amateur jockeys, before rounding off at 3.35 with the traditional curtain closing bumper.

The first race of the afternoon has attracted a big field of 18 runners for the extended 3m trip which sees Townhill dropping down in trip for trainer Tom Lacey. A point-to-point winner in Ireland, he rallied to finish third at Exeter last month and has cheekpieces on here for the first time, with the drop in trip likely to suit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Race two on the card (12.50) is another big field, with 15 runners set to tackle the novices hurdle. Inoui Machin was a solid third when last seen at Doncaster and looks a player here, while Personal Ambition is dropping down in class having struggled in a Sandown grade two last time out. Zain Nights could complete the top three, impressing when third on hurdling debut at Huntingdon.

Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

The third race of the afternoon is another novice hurdle at 1.25, with 14 runners heading to post. Classic king out to prove too strong for the field here, winning on debut at Wincanton over obstacles and following it up with a good-looking second at Kempton under a penalty for trainer Emma Lavelle. The chief threat will likely come from Dino bellagio, who showed fair bumper form before completely struggling in his first start over hurdles, but is capable of a lot better on his bumper form.

The midway point of the meeting is the feature race of the day, a class three handicap chase with a prize pot of £11,700 on offer. Raffle Ticket was a dual chase handicap winner last season and was second on his seasonal reappearance at Taunton last month so holds strong claims again here, as does Cruz control, who was second at Doncaster on his last run.

Race four (2.35) sees the improving Kay Tara Tara enter handicapping for the first time having landed a mares maiden in October at Huntingdon and grabbing third under a penalty at Fontwell last time out. Could be Trouble looks to be running off a very tempting mark having fallen down the weights having looked a lot better than the losing distance suggested when third at Aintree in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The penultimate race on the card (3.05) is another handicap chase, this time over 3m2f and fenland Tiger looks very much the one to beat, having landed a hat-trick over hurdles last season and backing that up with another win over fences at Carlisle on chase debut.

Finally, the meeting closes with the bumper at 3.35 and there is an interesting newcomer for trainer Alan King with Off The Jury, a half brother to a bumper winner Au Fleuron and the trainer had an impressive bumper winner at Doncaster last month.

Preview compiled by Racing TV

Doncaster selections (via Cheltenham Festival betting)

12.20 - Townhill

12.50 - Inoui Machin

1.25 - Classic King

2.00 - Raffle Ticket

2.35 - Kay Tara Tara

3.05 - Fenland Tiger