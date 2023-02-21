The Kings Writ, trained by Kayley Wollacott, looks to have the strongest form heading into the race, having ended a four-year wait without a win by picking one up last time out at Warwick on the final day of 2022. Find the latest odds for the race at Betfair.

The Kings Writ will take on four challengers, including Scottish Grand National fourth from last year Fidux, who is making his debut in a Veterans’ contest.

The card gets underway with a four-runner novice hurdle (1.15), where Hurricane Bay steps back in trip and returns to the scene of a previous win in Doncaster last year.

A general view of bookmakers in front of the grandstand at Doncaster Racecourse. Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Five runners will take to the turf for the following Handicap Chase (1.50) and three-time course and distance runner Barton Knoll features, having won off far higher marks than his current one of 123.

The in-form Adrian Keatley yard sends Drumconnor Lad for this one and he looks to be the chief danger.

Up next is a Handicap Hurdle (2.25) with seven-runners heading to post, with the evergreen Kansas City Chief among them, who scored three times last season including twice at Cheltenham.

He is headed in the market however by the Ben Case-trained Midnight Reflection, who finished 14 lengths clear of Kansas City Chief at Plumpton in January when finishing second on his last start.

After the Veterans’ Chase at 3pm, seven runners will tackle the Class 4 Novices’ Hurdle and Love Is Golden makes his second start for new connections.

Love Is Golden looked useful on debut for trainer Gary Moore when scoring at 11/1 at Newbury earlier this month. He’s been penalised for that run heading to Doncaster but looks more than capable of defying that, with Jamie Moore on board.

There is another Handicap Hurdle at 4.10, with 13 runners battling for more than £3,500 in prize money to the winner. Market leader Blended Stealth finished third at Wetherby on his last run and while not many have strong claims here, he looks the one to beat.

The card is rounded off by a National Hunt Flat race at 4.45, where Inoui Machin, who finished fourth in a bumper on debut last time, heads the field.

The main danger could come from Beep Beep Burrow, who showed ability on his course and distance debut back in January when finishing fifth here.

Doncaster selections

1.15pm Hurricane Bay

1.50pm Barton Knoll

2.25pm Midnight Reflection

3.00pm Fidux

3.35pm Love Is Golden

4.10pm Blended Stealth