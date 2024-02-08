Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The card is expected to go ahead, despite warnings having been issued for heavy snow and rain, with a course inspection taking place at 8am on Thursday morning. The card is the first of two taking place at Doncaster this month, with the next event taking place on Wednesday, February 21.

Kicking off Thursday's card at 12:55 is the Maiden Hurdle, which will be contested by a large 15-horse field expected to be led by Jonjo O’Neill representative Jagwar. The main challenger is likely to be Gentleman’s Relish, with Nico De Boinville on board for the Nicky Henderson representative having won together at Newbury in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next up at 13:30, the Handicap Chase will be run over a 2m 4f 115y course, with Dreaming Blue well thought of having won as a novice at Doncaster last March. Following this is the 14:05 Junior 'National Hunt' Hurdle, with Wreckless Eric and Knight Of Allen expected to lead the field.

Action from Doncaster. Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

In the 14:40, Pentland Hills and Jungle Jack are the most favoured of the runners in the Handicap Hurdle, which has the highest prize fund of the afternoon standing at £5,651. Ilanz is also in the running having won in a recent outing at Wincanton.

Lightfoot Lady is the main contender in 15:15’s Mares’ Handicap Hurdle, with the Henderson mare having finished third last month at Doncaster and is expected to improve in another handicap here.

The penultimate race of the afternoon is the 15:50 Handicap Chase, with Tom Cody one to watch having won back-to-back races at Wetherby and Newcastle in December. To finish, at 16:25 is the Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle where two horses who could be a threat off their respective marks are My Friend Sean and Riccirella.

Doncaster selections (odds via Grosvenor Casinos)

12:55 - Gentleman’s Relish - 5/1

13:30 - Dreaming Blue - 7/2

14:05 - Knight of Allen - 10/11

14:40 - Jungle Jack - 13/2

15:15 - Lightfoot Lady - 3/1

15:50 - Tom Cody - 7/2

16:25 - Riccirella - 17/2