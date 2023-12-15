The next installment of the Countdown To Christmas Raceday series takes place at Doncaster on Saturday with a seven-race card over the jumps.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Racing kicks off at 11.40 with a juvenile maiden hurdle and rounds off with the feature race of the day, the bet365 handicap chase, at 3.15.

Up first, nine runners are set to head to post for the maiden hurdle in class four to get the meeting underway. The Nicky Henderson-trained French import, Kado de Joie, is very strong in the early betting and rates a massive chance having finished third in a Vichy bumper in May and snapped up for £105,000. Whispering Royal for trainer Alan King made a good start to his hurdling career when third at Wincanton and is the chief threat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Race two of the afternoon arrives at 12.15 and nine runners once again are set to tackle the track in a 2m handicap chase. No Risk With Lou looked a fine prospect when scoring at Huntingdon before a brutal mistake cost him a win at Plumpton, but the form is there to get back in the winners’ enclosure.

Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The third race on the card (12.50) sees a big field of 15 head around the 3m distance in the handicap hurdle. Bon Retour has placed on her last two starts, having won twice last season, and is stepping back up in trip here with cheekpieces applied and is a big player. Our Laura B has thrived since moving into handicap company, winning twice in the spring, and should go well here having been well held at Hexham after five months off on her last run.

Race four (1.25) sees the return to the track for smart 2m hurdler Pentland Hills, winner of the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in 2019, after an 11-month absence which he has to overcome. Anyharminasking for Jono O’Neill rates as the best chance in the handicap hurdle here, a runner up at Newbury last time out in a much stronger race than this one on paper.

The handicap chase over 2m3f is race five on the card (2.05). Mister Who shaped well when a runner up on his last run following 11 months off so should come on for that run, while chasing debutant Henry’s Friend is also of interest for Ben Pauling, having had a wind operation since last being seen in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The penultimate race on the card (2.40) is a 2m handicap hurdle in class two, where smart hurdler Tommy’s Oscar is back at the scene of his Grade 2 win at Doncaster in January and also won this race in 2021. This is a race of good quality, where Nayati can also enter equations having dropped below his last successful official mark and running well at Huntingdon last time, while Rare Edition can bounce back as well after some disappointing showings in Grade 1 company in the spring.

The card is rounded off with the feature race of the day at 3.15, with £26,015 up for grabs to the winner of the 2m7f handicap chase. Forward Plan was beaten by Sail Away in April and the two lock horns here again, with the former now 8lb better off in the weights so has a great chance of reversing those placings. Mister Coffey is also down to an attractive mark and is probably the main threat.

Doncaster - Saturday selections (via Betway)

11.40 - Kado de Joie

12.15 - No Risk With Lou

12.50 - Our Laura B

1.25 - Anyharminasking

2.05 - Mister Who

2.40 - Rare Edition

3.15 - Forward Plan