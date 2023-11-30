Day two of the Countdown To Christmas card takes place at Doncaster on Saturday - providing the track beats the big freeze currently sweeping across the country.

Racing at the track was cancelled on Friday due to a frozen track so ground staff will be working hard to ensure that Saturday’s card gets on.

Should racing go ahead, things will kick off at 11.49 with a class four handicap hurdle for conditional and amaetur jockeys, before the seven-race card rounds off with a handicap hurdle at 3.16.

Up first is a handicap chase for conditional jockeys over the 3m 2f trip. The very aptly named Snowy Evening is taken for the opener, who has likely got more to offer having been placed in both starts over obstacles, most recently in a ten-runner handicap at Wetherby.

Race two of the afternoon (12.17) should see Personal Ambition double his winning tally for the season, having scored at Warwick last time out. Jean De Monts can provide tough competition, making his hurdling debut after a fair debut on the Flat in France and has joined the top oOliver Greenall and Josh Guerreiro yard.

The third race on the card (12.56) is a novices’ hurdle, with 14 runners all set to head to post. Dontyawantme has shown plenty of promise in bumpers and needed the run when fourth on hurdling debut at Wetherby last time, so improvement is expected here. Mistral Blue for trainer Fergal O’Brien is expected to go well too, having looked promising in a Fakenham bumper and the step up in trip here could bring out something new.

The midway point of the card is reached at 1.31 with a handicap hurdle over the extended two miles. Ballybreeze is stepping back down in grade after a disappointing season last time out, which included a seventh in the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival so can get back to some sort of form here in what looks a weaker event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Race five on the card (2.06) can go the way of General Officer for trainer Donald McCain, who was a good second in a handicap chase at Aintree on his last run and can go one better here, before race six of the afternoon (2.41) sees Matchless aim to make it two wins on the spin having landed a handicap hurdle at Musselburgh almost a month ago.

The card rounds off with a bumper at 3.16 and the Anthony Honeyball-trained Gore Point is taken to go one better than his second at Ludlow on debut.

Preview compiled by Racing TV

11.49 - Snowy Evening

12.21 - Personal Ambition

12.56 - Dontyawantme

1.31 - Ballybreeze

2.06 - General Officer

2.41 - Matchless