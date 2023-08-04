Racing gets underway at 2.10 with a Nursery race for the lightly-raced stars of the future, before rounding off at 5.50 with a 14-runner handicap.

The first race sees Without Flaw aiming to live up to her name for a second time in a row, having been victorious at Ffos Las last time out just five days ago. She has a penalty here but will take some stopping. Tiora looks the most likely candidate to do that, a strong second on her last run at Nottingham and she also wears cheekpieces for the first time here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Race two is a dash over five furlongs on the straight track for the three-year-olds and sees Slingsbytoo go for a second win in a row, having won a nine runner handicap 17 days ago and has a 3lb penalty to defy at Doncaster. Star Of Lady M is another to consider and is in decent form, arriving in Yorkshire off the back of a second-place finish at York eight days ago.

Action from Doncaster. Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The third race of the afternoon arrives at 3.20 and trainer Charlie Appleby sends Measured Time, off the track for six months since a debut win at Kempton, back to the turf. Jeff Koons, for trainers John and Thady Gosden, is very much in the frame here, winning at Newmarket eight days ago and is up in trip here, having been successful over 8f and now racing at 1m2f.

Race four is the feature race on the card, a Novice Stakes over an extended mile and two distance, with £9,300 up for grabs to the winner of the GBB Race. Mountain Warrior is likely to go off a good favourite having finished first and second in his last two starts, while Thankuappreciate also arrives in good form having not finished out of the top three in five of his last six starts.

The penultimate race on the card is a 12 runner Class 5 Handicap over the short 6f distance. So Grateful aims for a second win in a row having been victorious at Pontefract on his last run just over a month ago. Bishop’s Crown, for Eve Johnson Houghton is a consistent type, placing in all six of his starts over the last 12 months and Blazing Crown cannot be ruled out either, a three-time winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final race on the card is a 14-runner handicap for horses aged three and older over seven furlongs. A very open race sees Ey Up It’s Jazz lead the market at 9/2 having finished second on heavy ground at Beverley last month. Streaky Bay was a winner at Yarmouth two starts back and finished second on his next start but needs to bounce back following a fifth place finish at Yarmouth last time out.

Doncaster selections

2.10 - Without Flaw

2.45 - Star Of Lady M

3.20 - Wonderwall

3.55 - Thankuappreciate

4.30 - Bishop’s Crown

5.05 - Streaky Bay