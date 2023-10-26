As things stand, Doncaster has managed to beat the havoc caused by Storm Babet and Friday’s seven-race card is set to go ahead.

It’s the final couple of days of flat racing of the season this weekend at the track, rounding off with the Vertem Futurity Stakes on Saturday afternoon but up first, a competitive card is on offer for punters on Friday.

Up first is a handicap over the 6f furlong distance at 1.45. Tim Easterby’s Roach Power certainly has the form heading in, having won on his last two starts at Haydock and Thirsk and should be in the mix to complete a hat trick at Doncaster. Sacred Falls for Kevin Scott is ultra consistent having not finished out of the top two in six previous runs and should play a big part as well.

Race two on the card is at 2.20 and sees Teraab set the highest standard heading to post, improving vastly when a promising second on his third start last time out at Yarmouth. Jackson Street will likely provide strong opposition on debut, a 78,000 euro Dandy Man colt and a brother to 7f winner Lord Of The Lodge, so holds big claims on paper.

Action from Doncaster. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The third contest on the card at 2.55 should fall the way of Beeley for the powerhouse yard of John and Thady Gosden, who was second on debut at Nottingham and should improve here for that run. Games People Play for trainer Ralph Beckett should also come on for a debut third at Goodwood to have a say in proceedings.

Fast Response looks the one to beat at the midway point of the meeting (3.30) in the ten-runner handicap over 6f. The Karl Burke-trained four-year-old has been eased in the weights after disappointing on his last run at Newmarket but can bounce back here. Zip for Richard Fahey should be in the frame as well, running off his lowest mark for some time after some disappointing results.

Offer And Receive should have plenty more to offer in race five of the afternoon at 4.05 having overcome greeness to win at Hamilton and looking a bit rough around the edges when third Ayr on his last run. The main challenge should come from Magico, who has shown progressive form this season to round it off with a win at Pontefract last time out.

The penultimate race of the afternoon at 4.37 is an eight-runner handicap over the mile trip. Metal Merchant got his head in front at Ascot last time out to finally score and is taken to back that up here. Haffeet Alain should be in the mix as well for Ed Walker, with apprentice jockey Conor Planas taking off a handy 3lb as well.

The card finishes up with a 12-runner handicap in class five at 5.11 where Boldly arrives with the best form and is taken to continue that, backing up a good third at Newcastle on his last run.

Doncaster selections - Friday

1.45 - Roach Power

2.20 - Jackson Street

2.55 - Beeley

3.30 - Zip

4.05 - Offer And Receive

4.37 - Hafeet Alain

5.11 - Boldly