Racing gets underway at 12.30 with a 2m maiden hurdle before rounding off at 3.53 with a 17-runner handicap hurdle.

Up first is the maiden hurdle which has attracted a field of just three runners but is no less competitive in stature. Think First was a very useful performer over the flat and now switches to hurdles for the Neil Mulholland yard. Harry Derham sends Mojo Ego, a winner in France for Jean Claude-Rouget but now in the hands of Derham as he takes to obstacles for the first time.

Race two on the card is an 11-runner handicap chase over two miles, where six-year-old Gone In Sixty is backed to get off the mark after a disappointing run at Hereford last time out, but was certainly trending in the right direction prior to that race. Guillaume, a winning point-to-point racer has been sent chasing and was third on debut at Sedgefield so also ether the equation here.

The third race of the afternoon (1.35) is another maiden hurdle and there is a lot to like about Inoui Machin, a winner of two bumpers in three starts and makes plenty of appeal at Doncaster. Fellow bumper winners Little Peter and Samazul will provide chief opposition to the Mullholland-trained favourite.

The midway point of the card is a seven-runner handicap chase at 2.10, where plenty can be given chances to cross the line first. Preference goes towards Passing Reflection, who showed promise when fourth at Ludlow 22 days ago. Abaya Du Mathan holds claims as well having finished a good second for a new yard on his previous run.

Race five is a mares’ handicap hurdle in class five, where Luna Dora is backed to run well after a second at Fakenham on return after a four-month break. Regally Blonde is open to improvement and can go well here.

The penultimate contest on the card (3.20) is a handicap chase over the 2m7f distance and Gaborio is backed to defy a 3lb penalty to score once again, having taken big advantage of a reduced mark to win last time at Kempton over three miles.

Finally, the card rounds off with an open looking 17-runner handicap over 2m4f at 3.53. Zwicky, for trainer Philip Kirby, should be among the first finishers and arrives in the best form of the field, with three wins in their last four starts.

Doncaster selections

12.30 - Think First

1.00 - Gone In Sixty

1.35 - Samazul

2.10 - Passing Reflection

2.45 - Regally Blonde

3.20 - Gaboriot

3.53 - Zwicky