Dons will check on the fitness of Watson Boas. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Doncaster RLFC will start the second half of their 2025 Betfred Championship season away to Sheffield Eagles on Sunday just one point adrift of a play-off spot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of three teams on 12 points, the eighth-placed Dons have won six of their 12 league games to date as they continue with their run of five successive away fixtures.

“I think we are in a better position at this stage of the season than we were at this stage last season,” said head coach Richard Horne as his side prepares to try and complete what would be a rare double over the Eagles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s probably been a little frustrating in that we’ve lost games when we were perhaps the better team.

“The team are playing well and we’ve got several players set to come back in the next few weeks or so and that will increase competition for places and also help to give us the option to rest players if they are carrying knocks.

“It’s an exciting time and we are looking forward to the challenge of making the play-offs after just missing out last season in our first year at this level for nearly a decade.

“Sunday’s game at Batley was the first of five successive away games, which we’ve always knew would be tough period, and the boys were ready for the challenge as they will be the next four.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dons suffered a 50-18 defeat on Eagles’ artificial pitch - which generates mixed feelings within the squad - in their AB Sundecks 1985 Cup first round tie at the start of the season.

“It has just been about preparing the boys mentally and physically,” said Horne - whose side ran out 19-6 winners when the two sides met at the Eco-Power Stadium on Good Friday to end a run of successive defeats at the hands of their South Yorkshire rivals - when reflecting on the build-up.

After being regarded as one of the strongest teams in the Championship in recent years, Eagles find themselves in the bottom four.

But their hopes of avoiding being involved in the new Super Eight competition - which sees the bottom four sides in the second tier taking on the top four League One clubs at the end of the season – received a boost following Sunday’s surprise win over Barrow,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Barrow have been going well this season and it’s never easy to win up there so for them to grind out a win will boost their confidence,” said Horne, who will give a late fitness test to stand-off Watson Boas who suffered a broken nose at the weekend.