Play-off bound Doncaster RLFC edge past Coventry Bears

Jason Tali tackles Nathan Hill. Photo: Rob Terrace

Richard Horne’s side, who have now won three games on the bounce and have qualified for the play-offs, were nowhere near their best but the victory could yet have huge importance come the end of the regular season.

Keighley’s win over North Wales Crusaders allowed Doncaster to leapfrog the Crusaders into third place.

Finishing third would give the Dons home advantage in the first round of the play-offs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Tindall looks to break the line. Photo: Rob Terrace

The hosts found eighth-placed Coventry a difficult nut to crack at the Keepmoat Stadium and trailed 13-12 at half time.

Jason Tali’s two first half tries saw him move to third on the list of Dons’ all-time leading try scorers.

The only points scored in a tight second period came when Liam Johnson ran on to his own grubber kick to score and Jake Sweeting added the conversion.

Doncaster host Keighley next Sunday in what is scheduled to be their final game of the season.