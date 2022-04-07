PICTURES: Doncaster Schools Cross Country - can you recognise anyone you know?

The competition, which brought together hundreds of children from across Doncaster, returned after a two-year break.

It was organised for the final time by Mr Keyworth, Hill House School’s head of PE.

The host school were presented with a new shield dedicated to Mr Keyworth in recognition of his 28 years’ service to the school and his upcoming retirement.

Hill House headmaster Mr Holland said: “I want to thank Mr Keyworth for his service and dedication to the school.

"The cross-country competition in particular has been a great success in bringing so many local schools together to celebrate this sport and the new ‘Chris Keyworth Shield’ means that his dedication and efforts will always be remembered.”

Mr Keyworth said: “It was fantastic to welcome the children and schools back for the competition after such a long break. It was a wonderful atmosphere, and the children gave their very best.”

Children from 15 schools lined up on the start line in four categories: U9 Girls, U9 Boys, U11 Girls and U11 Boys.

Individual entries were also welcomed for the first time which resulted in a record-breaking 250 children taking part in the event.

The course at the independent school in Auckley included one or two laps of the sports field, depending on the age group, and a route through the adjoining woodland trail.

Children were cheered to the finish line by hundreds of families and spectators who turned out to show their support.

Hill House School were crowned overall winners.

Saltersgate Junior School won the U9 Girls and Boys categories, while Kirk Sandall Junior School won the U11 Girls and Hill House School prevailed in the U11 Boys.

*Have you got a schools sports story for the Free Press? Email details to [email protected]

1. Winners Overall winners Hill House School lift the Chris Keyworth Shield.

2. Single file Action from the U9s boys' race.

3. Top performers Four of the top five in the U9 boys' category.

4. Proud winners Saltersgate Junior School – winners of the U9 boys' event.