Pickleball: Doncaster star nets prestigious medal just months after picking up sport

Stephen Hargreaves toasting pickleball medal success.

A Doncaster pickleball player is toasting success at the recent English Championships - just months after first discovering the growing sport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Hargreaves walked away with a silver medal in the men’s doubles 18+ category at the national event that was staged in Bolton. Pickleball is a paddle sport that brings together elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis and its popularity is rising both here in the UK and abroad.

Stephen, 32, also founded Edlington Pickleball Club and the club is booming with more than 40 members already signed up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His medal success is all the more remarkable given he only started playing three months prior to the Championships.

Stephen Hargreaves toasting pickleball medal success with his doubles partner Aaron Naik

"After playing I just got hooked even to the point where I've now started my own club," he told the Free Press. "On top of this, I've also played and began coaching with the club over at Barnsley Pickleball. I'm really excited for the future of Pickleball not only in Doncaster but across the whole of the UK!"

Stephen initially entered the English Championships as a single competitor meaning he needed to find a partner to enter the doubles tournament. In the end he was paired with 16-year-old Aaron Naik from Solihull. And after just a short time getting to know each other's game the duo clicked and remarkably ended up winning all their group games to qualify for the last-eight.

Another two wins followed before the pair narrowly missed out in the showpiece.

"Unfortunately we missed out on the gold medal," added Stephen. "But it was still a fantastic achievement to finish second in our category and bring a national medal home to Doncaster."