Doncaster RLFC produced an outstanding display when recording a 24-12 Betfred Championship win over Featherstone Rovers at the Millennium Stadium on Saturday night.

Rovers might not be the all-conquering side they were last year and they have blown hot and cold this season. But this was a remarkable result for Richard Horne’s men who suffered their biggest home defeat of the season at home to the Post Office Road side earlier in the campaign.

Not only did the Dons record a rare win over Rovers, they did it in style showing flair and imagination in attack and some resolute defending.

The Dons had a number of former Featherstone players in their ranks and some home supporters must have wished they were still wearing the famous navy and white shirt so well did they all play.

The Dons would have opened the scoring after just seven minutes had winger Luke Briscoe, one of the ex-Featherstone men, not lost the ball in the act of scoring after beating his opposite number to Watson Boas’ high kick to the corner.

The noisy Doncaster contingent didn’t have long to wait to celebrate a try – recalled centre Brad Hey twisting out of the tackle close to the line to reward some smart handling.

Scrum-half Connor Robinson, who had an outstanding first half, landed the touchline conversion. Centre Reece Lyne went close to increasing Doncaster’s lead from acting half-back.

Rovers drew level against the run of play when second-rower Brad Day touched down for a converted try following an angled run.

The Dons deservedly regained the lead on 22 minutes when full-back Craig Hall, who had one of his best games for the club, made the extra man in attack and supplied the pass out wide from which winger Bureta Faraimo crashed over for a second converted try to make it 12-6.

With the likes of Suaia Matagi setting a fine lead in the forwards, the Dons continued to impress and Faraimo made a storming run on his opposite flank to set up the chance for Lyne to race in from 35m out.

Rovers finished the half strongly but the Dons went in 16-6 up despite having played up the slope.

The Dons started the second half as they had started the first and increased their lead to 22-6 when Faraimo crossed from close range following a spell of pressure in the Featherstone 20, and Robinson again added the extras.

Despite Robinson limping off, the Dons would have gone further ahead had hard-working hooker Greg Burns being able to ground the ball when reaching out over the line.

If Rovers, who were their own worst enemies at times, were going to entertain any realistic comeback hopes they needed to score the next try. But a storming 40m break down the middle of the field by Pauli Pauli, which should have ended better for the Dons, had the home side back on defence again.

Rovers were stretched on several other occasions prior to Day getting over the line again at the start of the final quarter only for the try to be disallowed for a double movement.

Rovers fell further behind a couple of minutes later when Hall punished a high tackle on Pauli in front of the posts to leave the home side needing to score at least three converted tries to draw.

They looked to have scored one of the three on 65 minutes but the referee had spotted a knock-on in the build-up.

Rovers should have cut the deficit on 75 minutes but Day juggled a try-scoring pass on the Doncaster line before losing possession.

Rovers had the final word when former Hull FC winger Connor Wynne ran over unopposed in the corner from Ben Reynolds’ floating pass. Reynolds added the touchline conversion.

It was a score that their second half efforts deserved but there was no doubting who deserved the spoils on the night after a performance which, if repeated often enough in their remaining games, could see the Dons in contention for a play-off spot.

Dons: Hall, Briscoe, Lyne, Hey, Faraimo, Boas, Robinson, Knowles, Burns, Matagi, Smeaton, Ferres, Wilde, Subs: Lovodua, Pauli, Wallace, McConnell.