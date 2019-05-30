Oldham v Doncaster RLFC: Richard Horne 'not in a position to rest players' for 1895 Cup clash

Doncaster RLFC turn their attention to the inaugural 1895 Cup competition again this weekend when taking on fellow Betfred League One side Oldham in their second round tie at the Vestacare Stadium (3pm).

It is the first of back-to-back games against Oldham, who climbed into third place in the league at the weekend following their big win at in-form Keighley.

Despite making no secret of the fact that the league is his priority, head coach Richard Horne said: “I’d love for us to win both games.

“Were we to beat them on Sunday it would give us momentum going into the league game against them down here the following weekend and would give us a mental edge on them.

“If they post a big win they’d come here the following week on a high

“We don’t want to give too much away ahead of the league game, as I’m sure will be the same for them, but at the end of the day it’s a game that we want to win.

“As I say, we’ll be going there to compete and looking to win.

“We won’t be taking a weakened team even though we picked up a couple of injuries last week.

“We aren’t in a position where I can rest players because we are down to the bare bones.

“It’s not the best of grounds and it’s a 3G pitch. They’ve hit form in recent weeks and we know we’ll have to be at our best.

“But that is what we’ve got to be in every game going forward to be honest because recent weeks have shown that if we are not at our best you can end up being red faced.”